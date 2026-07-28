Lotto.com® Partners with Food For Thought Denver™ to Support Efforts Combating Food Insecurity

Lotto.com expands its community impact through sponsorship and event engagement in Colorado





JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, announced its sponsorship with Food For Thought Denver ™, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity across the Denver community. This partnership reflects Lotto.com’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and addressing critical social needs in the markets it serves.

Food For Thought Denver has built a strong reputation for providing reliable access to meals and essential resources for individuals and families facing food insecurity. Through this sponsorship, Lotto.com aims to help amplify the organization’s impact while contributing to sustainable community solutions.

As part of this partnership, Lotto.com was proud to support Rock-A-Belly, Food For Thought Denver’s signature fundraising event. The event brings together community members, supporters, and local leaders for an evening designed to raise awareness and critical funding to support hunger relief initiatives. Members of the Lotto.com Colorado team will be in attendance to engage with the community and demonstrate the company’s commitment to local impact.

“Community impact is an essential part of Lotto.com,” said Kweku Sapara-Grant, Director of External Affairs for Lotto.com. “Partnering with Food For Thought Denver allows us to directly support an organization that is making a meaningful difference. Events like Rock-A-Belly highlight the power of local engagement, and it's an honor to be arm in arm with a community working toward a common goal of eliminating food insecurity.”

“We’re proud to stand alongside Lotto.com in the fight against food insecurity. Their partnership not only elevates our work but also sends a powerful message about what’s possible when organizations come together to serve others," said Bob Bell, Founder of Food for Thought Denver.

The sponsorship underscores Lotto.com’s broader mission to support the communities in which it operates—not only by modernizing access to the lottery, but also by investing in initiatives that promote well-being and opportunity. By aligning with organizations like Food For Thought Denver, Lotto.com continues to extend its impact beyond gaming and into meaningful social contributions.

Lotto.com currently operates in 12 jurisdictions including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with expansion plans on the horizon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only BBB Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

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