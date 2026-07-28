Connexus Credit Union Deepens Collaboration With Alacriti To Advance Instant Payments

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLIGHTS

Connexus Credit Union expanded its partnership with Alacriti to enable instant payment Send and Receive capabilities through the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service.

Following a successful implementation of Orbipay Loan Payments in 2023, Connexus Credit Union continued to enhance its digital payment capabilities through Alacriti’s integrated payments platform.

The expanded relationship reflects Connexus Credit Union’s confidence in Alacriti as a long-term strategic payments technology partner.

Connexus Credit Union has expanded its payment capabilities with the launch of Send and Receive on the RTP network and the FedNow Service through Alacriti , a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions.

The expansion builds on the credit union’s existing relationship with Alacriti, which began in 2023 with the implementation of Orbipay Loan Payments . The strong collaboration between the organizations and the existing integration foundation allowed Connexus Credit Union to expand its use of Alacriti’s payment technology platform to support real-time money movement.

Through Orbipay Loan Payments, Connexus Credit Union introduced streamlined digital loan payment capabilities to improve member convenience while simplifying internal payment operations. The solution provides flexible payment options, enhanced self-service functionality, and improved visibility into payment activity.

“At Connexus Credit Union, we are focused on delivering convenient and innovative financial experiences that meet the evolving needs of our members,” said Cindi Jaeger, VP Deposit Operations. “Our experience working with Alacriti on loan payments established a strong level of trust and collaboration, making the expansion into instant payments a natural next step for our organization.”

Connexus Credit Union now leverages Orbipay Payments Hub to support instant payment Send and Receive capabilities across both the RTP network and the FedNow Service. The implementation provides:

Faster Access to Funds: Members can receive money from external sources more quickly, helping them access and use funds sooner.

Members can receive money from external sources more quickly, helping them access and use funds sooner. Expanded Account Funding Options: New capabilities support a wider range of digital funding and money movement experiences, including funding share certificates and other account types.

New capabilities support a wider range of digital funding and money movement experiences, including funding share certificates and other account types. Seamless Account-to-Account Transfers: Members can conveniently move funds between Connexus Credit Union and accounts held at other financial institutions.

Members can conveniently move funds between Connexus Credit Union and accounts held at other financial institutions. Streamlined Operations: Automating real-time payment posting reduces the manual workload on Connexus Credit Union's payments operations team.

Automating real-time payment posting reduces the manual workload on Connexus Credit Union's payments operations team. Integrated Digital Experience: Instant payment capabilities are embedded within Connexus Credit Union's existing digital banking platform.

“Our relationship with Connexus Credit Union reflects the value of long-term collaboration in helping financial institutions expand their payment capabilities over time,” said Mark Majeske, Senior Vice President of Faster Payments at Alacriti. “We look forward to helping Connexus continue its payments modernization journey as real-time payments become an increasingly important part of the member experience.”

The expanded relationship with Connexus Credit Union demonstrates how financial institutions can leverage a unified payments infrastructure to modernize member experiences while streamlining operations. By supporting both loan payments and instant payments through its Orbipay platform, Alacriti continues to help financial institutions accelerate their payments modernization strategies and meet growing consumer expectations for real-time access to money.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti’s innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com .

About Connexus Credit Union

About Connexus Credit Union – Connexus is a member-focused cooperative with $4 billion in assets, serving more than 430,000 members across all 50 states. Connexus is proud to provide high yields for checking accounts and deposit products, as well as an industry-leading Digital Banking experience and competitive rates for personal, home, and auto loans. The Wausau, WI-based credit union has been nationally recognized for excellence by Forbes, CNN Money, NerdWallet, Kiplinger, and Bankrate. Connexus is committed to being a nationally relevant, trusted credit union, providing exceptional experiences and fostering prosperity for those it serves.