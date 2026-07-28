Questex’s Fierce Pharma Unveils Fierce Pharma Week’s 2026 Conference Program, Explores What’s Next in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Advocate Tamsen Fadal will Deliver Keynote Offering Fresh Perspectives on Leadership, Resilience, Innovation and the Power of Storytelling

Fierce Pharma Week Takes Place September 14-17 in Philadelphia; Register Here

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today unveils the conference program for the second annual Fierce Pharma Week. The event unites over 3,000 cross-functional leaders to gain actionable insights, spark strategic conversations and explore the ideas and partnerships that define the future of healthcare. Fierce Pharma Week takes place over four days, September 14-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Register to attend here.

“Success in today's life sciences landscape depends on breaking down organizational silos and fostering collaboration across commercial, medical, clinical, market access and R&D teams. By understanding the priorities and challenges of their counterparts, organizations can develop stronger products, refine medical and brand strategies and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events. “Fierce Pharma Week is designed to reflect the innovation, complexity and rapid evolution shaping the pharmaceutical industry. Following the tremendous success of our inaugural event, we're continuing to create a forum where collaboration drives progress.”

Fierce Pharma Week offers tailored content tracks and community zones dedicated to the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs communities, enabling attendees to learn, network and engage across disciplines.

Curated by the award-winning Fierce Pharma team, the program is designed to tackle the most critical issues in cross-functional communication, go-to-market strategy, commercialization and customer engagement. With more than 200 sessions across 14 content tracks, Fierce Pharma Week features keynotes, panels, sessions and case studies with thought leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem.

Tamsen Fadal, New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, podcast host of The Tamsen Show and leading women’s health advocate, is bringing one of the most important and overlooked conversations in healthcare to the stage. In this powerful keynote, Fadal shares how a personal turning point led her to uncover critical gaps in education, awareness and care surrounding women’s midlife health. Through the lens of storytelling, she explores how conversations around menopause and aging are finally moving into the mainstream and why addressing these longstanding blind spots is essential for improving health outcomes and supporting women across every stage of life.

Tracks include:

NEW: Data, Analytics and Commercial Intelligence : Explores how pharma marketing organizations are building the data, analytics and governance foundations needed to support modern commercial decision making.

: Explores how pharma marketing organizations are building the data, analytics and governance foundations needed to support modern commercial decision making. DTC & Patient Engagement

Field Medical

HCP Engagement

Late-Stage Commercialization and Launch Excellence

NEW: Market Access : Explores the evolving payer, pricing and reimbursement landscape is shaping how therapies reach patients and deliver value.

: Explores the evolving payer, pricing and reimbursement landscape is shaping how therapies reach patients and deliver value. Media & Streaming

Medical Affairs Strategy

Medical Communications

Omnichannel Marketing

Pipeline Strategy (previously Early Commercialization)

(previously Early Commercialization) PR & Communications: Enterprise Strategy, Reputation, & Risk, Audience Engagement, Media & Brand

Enterprise Strategy, Reputation, & Risk, Audience Engagement, Media & Brand NEW: Sales Enablement: Explores how pharma companies are modernizing commercial models by equipping field and hybrid teams with the right data, content and capabilities to deliver impactful, compliant and customer-centric engagement.





Additionally, over 400 industry thought leaders in the pharmaceutical industry will be speaking at the conference. Confirmed speakers include:

Moulakshi (Mou) Roychowdhury, PharmD., JD, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, Advertising & Promotion at Allergan Aesthetics, AbbVie

Tom Garner, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Wendy Lund, Global CEO, Allison Worldwide

Agatha Newman, Head of R&D Communications, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Alan Yong, US Medical Affairs Franchise Head - Hematology & Cell Therapy, AstraZeneca

Elizabeth Kinter, Head of Commercial, Avidity Biosciences

Brian Cantwell, Vice President, Digital Strategy & Product Operations, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Christie Bloomquist, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs HP US and President, Boehringer Cares Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim

Al Reba, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular & Immunology Commercialization, Bristol Myers Squibb

Rosanna Ricafort, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Cell Therapy Medical Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb

Antti Kourula, Vice President, Head of Global Market Access, CSL Behring

Jamie DeMaria, Ph.D., MBA, Global Head, Medical Affairs Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim

Ryan Urgo, Vice President, Head of US Public Policy, Eli Lilly and Company

Saurabh Shetti, Head of Data Strategy and Acquisition, Genentech

Robert (Bob) Allen, Head, Omnichannel Strategy & Digital Transformation, Global Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences

Zoë Lazarre, Chief Marketing Officer, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

William Wallace, Chief Information Officer, Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Len Paolillo, President, Merz Therapeutics North America

John M. O'Brien, PharmD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC)

Kevin Donahoe, Vice President, Head of Diabetes Therapy Area Marketing and Patient Solutions, Novo Nordisk

Alex Condoleon, Chief Medical Affairs Officer of Medical Engagements & Impact, Pfizer

Annie Herrington, PharmD, BCPS, Head of Field Medical Excellence, Pfizer

Justin Holko, Senior Vice President & Head, Global Oncology/Hematology Commercial Business Unit, Regeneron

Jon Florio, Head, US Brand and Reputation Communications, Sanofi

Stephanie Loiseau, Head of Marketing, Sun Pharma USA

Nate Capone, Head of Global Medical Communications, Global Medical Affairs, Teva





To explore the agenda, click here. View the speakers here. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Highlights of Fierce Pharma Week

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. The Awards Gala takes place on September 15 at the National Constitution Center.

honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. The Awards Gala takes place on September 15 at the National Constitution Center. Fourth annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival, part of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, takes place September 15. “ The CINEHEALTH Awards ” will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Episodic Series, Social Media Shorts and Podcasts.

will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Episodic Series, Social Media Shorts and Podcasts. Meet over 125 partners in the Exhibit Hall where attendees can explore innovative solutions. View the exhibitor list here.

where attendees can explore innovative solutions. View the exhibitor list here. The Fierce Pharma Week App allows attendees to reach out, connect and book meetings with like-minded peers.

allows attendees to reach out, connect and book meetings with like-minded peers. S potlight Stage is a must-see for every attendee to discover how industry partners can help solve real-world problems. With short presentations, Spotlight Stage speakers will offer deep dives into specific topics, product demos and introductions to new services.

is a must-see for every attendee to discover how industry partners can help solve real-world problems. With short presentations, Spotlight Stage speakers will offer deep dives into specific topics, product demos and introductions to new services. Attendees can participate in over a dozen experiential activations including a Headshot Lounge, a Puppy Park, a Golf Simulator, an Espresso Bar, a Mocktail Experience and more.

including a Headshot Lounge, a Puppy Park, a Golf Simulator, an Espresso Bar, a Mocktail Experience and more. Relationship building via coffee breaks, networking events, happy hours and evening experiences.





Where the Pharma Industry Comes Together

Fierce Pharma Week takes place over four days, September 14-17 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Register to attend Fierce Pharma Week here. To register for a media pass, click here. For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected via LinkedIn and X.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma’s operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news—often complicated technology or business maneuvers—and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Meryl Franzman

Fierce Pharma Week

mfranzman@questex.com

Jesse Case

Fierce Pharma Week

jcase@questex.com