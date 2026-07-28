Flock LPR Data helps resolve Miami, Oklahoma Manslaughter Case

MIAMI, Okla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 10, 2026, a woman was found deceased in the roadway outside her home on a dead-end street in Miami, Oklahoma. Her husband told investigators he had been home all evening. Flock camera data placed his vehicle elsewhere at a time that directly contradicted his account.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined that the victim's injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. The husband, a 56-year-old man, gave multiple conflicting accounts to investigators regarding his whereabouts that evening. City Flock cameras captured his pickup truck on a nearby boulevard at 5:52 p.m., undermining the timeline he provided to both agencies.

Physical evidence recovered from the husband's truck also raised concerns. Investigators noted human hair on two tires, clean areas on an otherwise dirty undercarriage consistent with impact, and clumps of hair near the victim's body. Witness accounts from that evening placed the husband at a local restaurant, where he was observed consuming alcohol.

A $100,000 warrant was issued on May 13, and the husband surrendered to authorities shortly after. He was charged in Ottawa County District Court with second-degree manslaughter.

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