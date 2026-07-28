Flock LPR Links Suspect Vehicle to Target Store Shooting, Arrest Made in One Day

MESA, Ariz., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was shot inside a Target store in Mesa with life-threatening injuries. Flock license plate reader data identified the suspect's vehicle and linked it to a local address. The suspect was arrested the following day.
The shooting occurred inside the store's restroom area on a Sunday night. Store surveillance video captured two men running toward the restrooms around the time of the shooting. The victim, who was shot in the torso, was transported to a hospital and was undergoing multiple surgeries at the time of the report. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene.
Investigators used Flock LPR data to identify the vehicle used by the suspects, a blue Toyota Camry, and trace it to a Mesa address. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant at that address, where they located the primary suspect. A firearm matching the one used in the shooting was also recovered from the car.
A 21-year-old man was arrested the following morning and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits. Bond was set at $500,000 at his initial court appearance.
About Flock
Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.
Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.