Flock LPR helps resolve Federal Way Murder, arrest Follows the Next Day

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times at his home in Federal Way, on May 1, 2026. He later died from his injuries. Flock cameras placed the suspect's vehicle near the victim's home in the 24 hours before the shooting. The suspect was arrested the following day.

Officers responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot, then his call disconnected. Neighbors also called after hearing a disturbance. The victim, who was still conscious when officers arrived, indicated he believed the shooter was a former friend, despite the shooter wearing a mask. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died without providing further details.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a man in a hood and mask parking a red Subaru nearby, walking a path to the victim's home, and returning during a window in which 12 gunshots, a dog, and the victim's voice were recorded on footage. The victim's wife confirmed the suspect drove a red Subaru with aftermarket wheels. Flock cameras captured that vehicle description in the area in the preceding 24 hours.

The suspect was located in Spokane the following day through a coordinated effort involving phone data and covert surveillance. He was arrested outside a bar and transported back to Federal Way. He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty, with bail set at $5 million.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.