Flock LPR Helps Newport Investigators Find Shooting Suspects Across State Lines, All Three Eventually Arrested

NEWPORT, Ky., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 9, 2026, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Newport intersection in the early morning hours. Three suspects were eventually charged with attempted murder. All are now in custody.

Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Monmouth Avenue at approximately 2:35 a.m. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition. According to accounts shared with the media, the victim was drawn toward a vehicle by someone he recognized at a gas station before an altercation broke out. Flock cameras subsequently helped detectives locate the suspects' vehicle in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nearly a week after the shooting, two suspects, both 30 years old, were arrested in Lexington by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. A third suspect remained at large for more than a month before being captured in Cincinnati, Ohio.

All three individuals face charges including attempted murder. The third suspect, a 26-year-old, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail following his capture.

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