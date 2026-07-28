SmartKargo and mas Renew Strategic Partnership to Drive Continued Cargo Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, the leading provider of cloud-native air cargo management solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with mas, extending the airline's use of SmartKargo's cloud-native cargo management platform. The renewed agreement reflects both organizations' continued commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

Through SmartKargo's digital platform, mas will continue benefiting from multi-channel booking and distribution, real-time shipment visibility, streamlined cargo workflows, and scalable cloud technology that supports efficient cargo operations and future growth.

"We're proud to continue supporting mas as it advances its cargo business through modern technology," said Javier Cano, AVP-Account & Business Development at SmartKargo. "This renewal demonstrates the strength of our partnership and our shared vision of delivering smarter, more connected cargo operations."

"At mas, digital innovation is a key enabler of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and customer-focused cargo solutions," said Victor Flores, Director of Digital Transformation & ICT at mas. "Since implementing SmartKargo in 2018, we have built a strong partnership that has helped us to modernize core cargo processes, improve operational visibility, and support our evolving business needs. Renewing this agreement reinforces our confidence in SmartKargo's platform and our shared commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience, drive operational excellence, and support the continued expansion of our global cargo network."

"Our long-standing partnership with SmartKargo has played an important role in supporting mas' digital transformation journey and cargo growth," said Robert Van de Weg, CEO of mas. "As we continue expanding our operations and strengthening our position in global air cargo markets, having a scalable and innovative technology platform is essential. This renewal reflects our confidence in SmartKargo and our shared vision of creating a more connected, efficient, and customer-centric cargo ecosystem."

As the air cargo industry continues to evolve, the renewed agreement positions both companies to deliver greater operational efficiency, improved customer service, and continued innovation across global cargo networks.

About mas

mas is a Mexico-based freighter airline providing scheduled, charter and ACMI services across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. With a focus on reliability, operational excellence, and customer service, mas connects global supply chains through efficient air cargo solutions supported by modern technology.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.



Learn more at: www.smartkargo.com

Media Contact:

Ed Burek, SmartKargo

edward@smartkargo.com