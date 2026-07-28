Flock Camera Data Helps Wichita Police Arrest Murder Suspect Overnight

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was shot multiple times in a Wichita parking lot on a Saturday, May 2, 2026, and later died from his injuries. By Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody. Flock camera data helped investigators close the case overnight.

Officers responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the area of South Seneca Street and West Munnell Avenue, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The Wichita Police Department determined early in the investigation that the shooting appeared to be a targeted confrontation.

Investigators worked through the night using leads generated through Flock cameras. By Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.