Flock LPR Helps Amarillo Detectives Identify Suspect SUV in Mass Shooting That Killed Two and Wounded Ten

AMARILLO, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mass shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo killed two people and wounded ten others. Flock cameras helped detectives identify the movements of the suspect vehicle and trace its license plate to an address, setting in motion a series of arrests that resulted in three individuals charged with first-degree murder.

Officers were dispatched to the Westminster Apartments on reports of a burglary in progress when the shooting erupted on May 2, 2026. One victim died at the scene; another died later at the hospital. Ten additional people were wounded, with several requiring emergency surgery. Witnesses told investigators the group responsible had attempted to enter a nearby party earlier that evening before moving to the apartment complex.

Detectives learned through information gathered from inmates at multiple facilities that the suspect vehicle was a black SUV potentially linked to gang activity. Flock cameras and additional camera footage were used to identify the SUV's location before and after the shooting. The plate captured on camera was connected to a specific address in Amarillo. When officers visited that address and initiated a traffic stop, two firearms were recovered, including a semi-automatic rifle. Ballistics testing confirmed the weapons matched shell casings from the crime scene.

Three individuals were charged with two counts of first-degree murder each and are being held at the Potter County Jail.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.