Why Roofing Contractors Are Making Time for IKO's Profit Power Workshops

Wilmington, DE, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roofing contractors from Portland, OR; Houston, TX; Boston, MA; and surrounding communities joined IKO 's 2026 Profit Power workshops this summer to learn proven strategies for increasing sales, improving operations, navigating industry challenges and building more profitable roofing businesses. Now in its seventh year, the Profit Power series has brought together thousands of roofing contractors through more than 40 workshops across North America.

"Roofing contractors don't need more theory, they need experienced professionals giving them tools to apply the very next day," said Jack Gottesman, Marketing and Brand Director at IKO North America. "That's what Profit Power is all about. Whether it's winning more business, finding new revenue opportunities, building stronger teams or learning from industry leaders, contractors leave every workshop ready to put what they've learned into action.

In Portland and Boston, contractors combined business education with friendly competition during golf-themed workshops featuring expert-led sessions on sales, marketing, workforce development, leadership and roofing industry trends, followed by networking at Topgolf. Both events featured former ESPN anchor Steve Bunin and Dhaval Gajjar, Director of the Center for Roofing Innovation & Leadership at Clemson University and the Roofing Alliance. Kevin Nelson, District Sales Manager, IKO Metals, joined the speaker lineup in Boston, while Jessica Stahl, President of Ignite Results, presented in Portland.

In Houston, the workshop took place at Constellation Field, the Astro’s AAA Affiliate, where roofing professionals traded job sites for batting practice and business strategy. The value of the event was evident when one contractor arrived directly from a roofing job — hands still covered in dirt, determined not to miss the opportunity to learn from industry experts such as Travis Jones, owner of Smart Roof & Home Performance and Mathew Mulholland, Dean of the Building Experts Institute and founder of Listen To This Bull.

Across all three cities, contractors stayed long after the presentations ended, exchanging ideas, discussing real-world business challenges and building relationships with fellow roofing professionals and industry experts. Attendees also learned about IKO’s manufacturing excellence, vertical integration and the ROOFPRO contractor loyalty program.

For the latest Profit Power workshop schedule and updates, stay tuned to IKO's social media channels. As attendance continues to grow in new markets, the series is reinforcing its reputation as one of the industry's premier educational and networking events for roofing contractors.

###

About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO’s contractor loyalty reward program, open to residential roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

Attachment