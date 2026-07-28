Newly Installed Flock LPR System Helps Identify Attempted Murder Suspect in Redding

REDDING, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shooting outside the Shasta County Office of Education in Redding left one person injured late on Wednesday April 29th, 2026. Using the Shasta County Sheriff's Office's newly installed Flock ALPR system, investigators confirmed the suspect's vehicle had been at the location just before the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody two days later.

Witnesses reported seeing a primer gray Dodge Charger leaving the area immediately after the shooting at approximately 11:45 p.m. Security cameras confirmed the vehicle entering the street prior to the incident, capturing an interaction between the suspect and victim before the shooting and the suspect's departure afterward. Flock data helped verify that the vehicle had been present, and officers identified the suspect through registration records.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect the following afternoon, but he fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph before abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area in Oak Run. On May 1, with assistance from the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, investigators located the suspect on foot in Red Bluff and took him into custody.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.