Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, July 29, 2026

Announcement no. 298

Value adjustment of properties

The Company's Board of Directors has assessed the German real estate portfolio at EUR 80.0 million and the Danish real estate portfolio at EUR 3.6 million as of 30 June 2026, resulting in a total negative fair market value adjustment of EUR 1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and a total fair market value of the Group's property portfolio of EUR 83.6 million as of 30 June 2026.

The decrease in property values during the second quarter of 2026 is primarily attributable to a combination of higher yield requirements for German high street properties and a significant slowdown in the number of the German property transactions. This development has been driven by the current geopolitical situation, general economic uncertainty, the risk of potentially higher interest rates, and declining consumer confidence.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board