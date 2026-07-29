New MX Research Finds Financial Pressure Persists as Consumers Navigate Debt and AI

Lehi, Utah, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new research from MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in financial data and intelligence solutions, more consumers report carrying credit card debt from month to month than holding a mortgage, highlighting how many people are relying on revolving debt as they navigate ongoing financial pressure.

Today, 35% of surveyed consumers carry credit card debt from month to month, compared with 21% who have a mortgage, highlighting changing household debt profiles. Overall, 70% of respondents report carrying at least one type of debt or loan.

The findings suggest many consumers are operating with little financial margin for error. More than half (56%) of respondents worry about how they would cover an unexpected expense, and 42% say they do not always have enough to pay for everyday necessities. Together, these results point to an opportunity for financial institutions to better understand customers’ financial health and deliver more personalized guidance during moments of financial stress.

The findings are part of MX’s latest consumer report, “The Next Generation of Financial Trust: Consumer Expectations for AI, Data, and Personalization,” about how U.S. consumers are managing financial pressure, debt, and the growing role of AI in their lives.

“Rising reliance on credit card debt, paired with growing anxiety about everyday expenses, tells us consumers are managing tighter margins and need financial guidance that reflects the reality of their lives,” said Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer at MX. “As financial pressure grows, institutions that combine consumer-permissioned data with financial intelligence will be better positioned to deliver personalized experiences that help consumers make more confident financial decisions.”

Consumers Embrace AI When They Remain in Control

As consumers look for new ways to manage increasingly complex financial lives, many are turning to AI. More than half (56%) of respondents say they use AI tools regularly, yet trust in AI for financial matters remains more measured. While 32% of surveyed consumers say they trust AI to help manage their finances, the research suggests consumers are more likely to trust AI when it delivers meaningful, transparent value while keeping them in control of their financial decisions.

Consumers are most comfortable using AI to provide guidance and simplify everyday financial tasks. While 43% of respondents would trust AI to identify and cancel unused subscriptions and 40% would trust it to optimize credit card usage for rewards or lower interest rates, trust declines for higher-stakes actions like applying for a loan (31%) or automatically switching to a better checking or savings account (28%). These findings suggest consumers are ready to embrace AI that enhances financial decision-making, provided it operates transparently and leaves them in control of the decisions that matter most.

Together, these findings highlight an opportunity for financial institutions. As consumers seek more personalized financial experiences, institutions that combine trusted, consumer-permissioned data with AI to deliver timely, relevant guidance rather than replacing consumer decision-making will be best positioned to strengthen relationships, earn long-term trust, and drive measurable growth.

View the full report here: https://www.mx.com/research/next-generation-of-financial-trust/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Press%20Release

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in financial intelligence, helping financial providers transform consumer-permissioned financial data into meaningful action that drives growth. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About This Survey

MX surveyed 1,035 U.S. adults in June 2026 using an online survey platform. Respondents were evenly distributed across generations, gender (male and female), and race (White and non-White, including Asian, Black, Hispanic, or Other). Results are not weighted to be nationally representative.