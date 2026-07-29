Realize Medical Appoints Chris Marrus to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realize Medical, Inc., a global leader in immersive medical imaging and virtual reality solutions for surgical planning and medical collaboration, announced the appointment of Chris Marrus to its Board of Directors. Marrus brings more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth companies across the medtech and surgical robotics sectors, adding deep commercial and operational expertise to Realize Medical's board as the company expands the Elucis footprint worldwide.

Marrus currently serves as Executive Vice President at THINK Surgical, Inc., where he is a senior member of the executive leadership team supporting the company's financial, product development, and operational growth initiatives. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Synaptive Medical, a surgical imaging and visualization company, and spent more than eight years at Stryker Corporation following its acquisition of Mako Surgical Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Robotic Sales and Service supporting the revenue growth from $100 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue.

“Realize Medical is doing something genuinely different in supporting how surgeons plan for and understand complex anatomy,” said Chris Marrus, Executive Vice President at Think Surgical and newly appointed Board Member at Realize Medical. “I’m excited to help guide the company’s next phase of growth and to support Justin, Dan and the team as they scale Elucis’s impact globally.”

Marrus's appointment comes as Realize Medical continues to expand adoption of Elucis across new medical specialties worldwide.

Justin Sutherland, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Realize Medical added: “Chris has successfully achieved what we at Realize Medical aim to do, several times over, at companies like Intuitive, Stryker, and THINK Surgical. He knows what it takes to bring a new category of surgical technology to market and how to build the commercial engine behind it. Realize has progressed to a size where that experience is critical. As we expand Elucis into new medical specialties and markets, his involvement makes us a more effective company.”

Elucis is currently used by more than 50 hospitals globally, for more than 2000 procedures annually across imaging departments, pediatric and adult cardiology, gynecology, urology, ENT, reconstructive plastics, and orthopedic surgery.

About Realize Medical

Realize Medical is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in immersive virtual reality solutions for medical imaging and surgical planning. Its flagship platform, Elucis, converts standard medical imaging into interactive 3D models in a virtual reality environment that enhances visualization, collaboration, and patient care. Realize Medical works with leading hospitals, researchers, and healthcare innovators around the world to advance the future of precision medicine.

Media Contact

Melissa Kois

Marketing Lead, Realize Medical

647-962-9057

melissa@realizemed.com