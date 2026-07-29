Result of 2026 AGM

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

29 July 2026

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)
Result of 2026 AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on 29 July 2026. Details of the resolutions are set out in full in the Notice of AGM dated 24 June 2026. Voting at the AGM was completed by way of a poll. All resolutions were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2026		44,451,03199.91%39,5260.09%44,490,55774.59%20,497
2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 202642,112,53594.76%2,329,0825.24%44,441,61774.51%69,437
3. To approve the amendment to the Directors’ Remuneration Policy39,685,96589.30%4,754,74210.70%44,440,70774.51%70,347
4. To declare a final dividend of 20 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202644,481,36299.94%24,8860.06%44,506,24874.62%4,806
5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director of the
Company		42,829,77796.55%1,529,0573.45%44,358,83474.37%152,220
6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a Director of the Company44,381,75099.76%106,9760.24%44,488,72674.59%22,328
7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a Director of the Company44,443,81799.90%43,3850.10%44,487,20274.59%23,852
8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a Director of the Company42,184,15594.94%2,246,0035.06%44,430,15874.49%80,896
9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a Director of the Company44,229,07099.42%257,8640.58%44,486,93474.59%24,120
10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a Director of the
Company		44,285,73899.55%201,1930.45%44,486,93174.59%24,123
11. To elect Manasi Bhalerao as a Director of the Company44,448,35299.90%42,4530.10%44,490,80574.59%20,249
12. To confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company44,467,95399.95%23,0580.05%44,491,01174.59%20,043
13. To authorise the Directors to determine the
Auditor’s remuneration		44,469,43099.95%20,9640.05%44,490,394    74.59%20,660
14. To authorise the Company to make political donations43,216,72397.24%1,226,9822.76%44,443,70574.51%67,349
15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares43,406,49397.72%1,012,5512.28%44,419,04474.47%92,010
16. To disapply general statutory pre-emption rights343,295,71997.42%1,145,0242.58%44,440,74374.51%70,311
17. To disapply additional statutory pre-emption rights343,305,50797.45%1,135,2292.55%44,440,73674.51%70,318
18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 15% of the issued share capital344,457,37899.89%47,2080.11%44,504,58674.62%6,468
19. To allow a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice344,243,40999.43%255,5450.57%44,498,95474.61%12,100

Resolutions 8 to 11 related to the re-election and election of the Independent Directors. Under the UK Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder holds more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, the re-election and election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not the Controlling Shareholder). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 8 to 11 and set out the votes cast below.

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Independent Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld2
8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a Director of the Company22,668,16990.99%2,246,0039.01%24,914,17263.04%80,896
9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a Director of the
Company		24,713,08498.97%257,8641.03%24,970,94863.18%24,120
10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a Director of the Company24,769,75299.19%201,1930.81%24,970,94563.18%24,123
11. To elect Manasi Bhalerao as a Director of the Company24,932,36699.83%42,4530.17%24,974,81963.19%20,249

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 59,645,600.

The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited, the Company's Share Registrar.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As previously disclosed in the Company’s 2026 Annual Report and succession planning procedures, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6, Rakesh Sharma did not stand for re-election at today’s AGM and retired from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting.

Enquiries:
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, CompanySecretary@paypoint.com
Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


GlobeNewswire

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