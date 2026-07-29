Bitget Ranks Second in ETH Liquidity Depth in H1 2026, CoinGlass Report Finds





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), ranked among the leading venues for BTC and ETH derivatives liquidity in H1 2026, according to the CoinGlass 2026 Semi-Annual Cryptocurrency Derivatives Market Report , highlighting the exchange’s growing role in supporting deep execution across major crypto assets as derivatives markets became more selective.

The report found that Bitget recorded US$81.37 million in ETH order-book depth within ±1% of the mid-price, representing a 21.4% share among the listed venues and ranking second behind Binance. For BTC, Bitget recorded US$71.70 million in order-book depth within ±1%, representing a 13.4% share and ranking fourth among the listed venues.

The data comes during a period when the broader derivatives market became more selective in major crypto assets. According to CoinGlass, total crypto derivatives volume was down 15.7% year over year in H1 2026, while average daily open interest declined by a smaller 10.0%. The gap suggested that trading activity cooled faster than outstanding risk exposure, making liquidity depth and execution quality more important for market participants.

“The derivatives markets remain sensitive to volatility even when overall trading activity moderates,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “In this environment, liquidity depth has become a core measure of exchange’s trust and performance.”

Bitget’s liquidity performance also reflects its continued progress in serving more sophisticated trading demand. According to Bitget’s internal data, the share of institutional spot trading volume increased to 82% by December in 2025, highlighting rising institutional participation on the platform. To support its growth, Bitget upgraded the framework for its PRO and Liquidity Incentive Programs in early July, improving trading cost structures, liquidity incentives, and market-making conditions across crypto and traditional financial market products. These initiatives are designed to make Bitget a more competitive venue for both institutional and retail traders.

Beyond crypto asset liquidity, the CoinGlass report also showed Bitget’s expanding footprint in TradFi trading products. In H1 2026, Bitget recorded US$66.41 billion in TradFi perpetual contract volume, representing a 5.5% share among the five sampled exchanges in the report. This highlights growing demand for TradFi exposure via crypto-native infrastructure, complementing Bitget’s strong liquidity in major digital assets.

These results build on Bitget’s continued investment in trading infrastructure. As Bitget advances its Universal Exchange model, bringing together crypto assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial market access within a single trading environment, the exchange is developing the execution, liquidity, and pricing infrastructure required to support the next generation of multi-asset trading.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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