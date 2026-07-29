TEXITcoin Invests $5.5 Million to Expand Community-Funded Mining Network Across Texas

McKinney, Texas, USA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEXITcoin (TXC), the Texas-based Layer 1 Scrypt Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency, today announced a $5.5 million investment to expand its mining network across three Texas facilities, with hardware coming online in McKinney, Mansfield, and Conroe. The buildout is targeting 23.31 terahash at the Conroe facility alone, as TEXITcoin continues to build out one of America's fastest-growing community-owned mining networks.

The $5.5 million investment covers the physical infrastructure behind the expansion, including power systems, shipping containers, mining hardware, and cooling. It is funding the push toward the Conroe facility's 23.31 terahash target, which is being built out to fulfill previously purchased mining packages. Reaching that figure would mark one of the largest single-site hashpower commitments TEXITcoin has made to date.

Proof-of-work networks are secured by real, measurable production rather than by declaration. Hashpower represents actual hardware, running on actual electricity, doing actual work. As that hashpower grows, the cost required to interfere with or attack the network grows with it. More hashpower makes it costlier to disrupt or manipulate the network. This boosts security for everyone who depends on it. The buildout also reflects TEXITcoin's approach to infrastructure investment before promotion, consistent with the network's no premine, no team allocation structure.

The network is currently running at 19.2 terahash, with total capacity expected to reach 20.4 terahash as new hardware becomes fully integrated. A new transformer installation scheduled for Q3 2026 is expected to raise total capacity further, to 23.7 terahash.

TEXITcoin's mining operation merge mines Litecoin and Dogecoin alongside TXC, a structure that helps offset the network's electricity costs. The pool, accessible at pool.honest.money, is currently ranked among the 10 largest pools mining Litecoin and Dogecoin separately, according to miningpoolstats.stream.

"Security isn't something you claim. It's something you pay for," said Bobby Gray, founder of TEXITcoin. "Every machine we bring online in McKinney, Mansfield, and Conroe is real infrastructure doing real work, backing the network with something you can actually measure. This is community-funded infrastructure, built by the people who believe in it."

As proof-of-work networks mature, the ability to point to observable, verifiable infrastructure becomes a differentiator. Hash rate can be tracked. Hardware can be counted. Production is not discretionary, it follows a structure enforced by cost, not by narrative. TEXITcoin's continued mining investment is part of that broader case for durability over abstraction.

Updates on infrastructure progress will continue to be shared through TEXITcoin's official channels.

Website: Texitcoin.org

X: @TEXITcoin

About TEXITcoin



TEXITcoin (TXC) is a Layer 1 Scrypt Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency mined in Texas, with no premine and no team allocation. TEXITcoin is part of the honest money movement, built on the idea that money should be backed by real work and real infrastructure rather than created by decree. TXC has traded on public exchanges since June 2024.