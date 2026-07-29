XRP Power Announces Global Release of AI-Driven Quantitative Analytics and Digital Asset Infrastructure Platform

LONDON, UK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Power ( www.xrppower.com ), an international financial technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence and distributed digital infrastructure, today formally announced the general release of its upgraded fintech ecosystem. The platform integrates high-precision quantitative analysis tools, automated data processing, and multi-layered secure cloud applications designed to enable global users to efficiently navigate complex digital financial markets.

As digital asset management and automated financial systems become core components of the global economy, XRP Power’s updated architecture addresses critical market demand for high-throughput processing, enhanced data security, and accessible quantitative tools.





The Role of AI and Infrastructure in Modern Finance

The shift towards data-driven wealth creation is rapid. In 2026, generative AI has evolved from a futuristic concept into essential infrastructure for digital transformation, lowering technical barriers for creators and small enterprises. XRP Power serves this transition by providing the necessary underlying computational support. The platform utilizes advanced predictive analytics and a geographically redundant cloud topology to deliver real-time risk metrics and sub-millisecond execution speeds for both blockchain and AI applications.

Furthermore, XRP Power minimizes its environmental footprint through a green and sustainable computing architecture that incorporates 100% clean and renewable energy. The system includes integrated modern financial education and intuitive software tools to ensure accessibility for a wide range of global users.

Corporate Onboarding and Future Expansion

"Our core goal is to enable global users to leverage advanced technologies efficiently and accurately," stated a representative from XRP Power Operations. "By merging artificial intelligence with distributed cloud tools, XRP Power aims to minimize operational complexity and provide our global user base with the software tools necessary to achieve digital autonomy."

XRP Power currently serves an international user base across regions including Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Users can establish an active operational profile and deploy available quantitative algorithms through a streamlined registration process available on the official platform.

To register an account and get started, please visit https://xrppower.com/xml/index.html#/register .

About XRP Power

XRP Power is an international digital financial technology firm headquartered in Romford, United Kingdom. Specializing in artificial intelligence, market quantitative research, and modern digital education, the company develops cutting-edge software solutions to empower users in the global digital economy.

Corporate Contact

· Company Name: XRP Power

· Address: Flat 17 Swaffham Court, Glandford Way, RM6 4UB, Romford, United Kingdom

· Media Team: info@xrppower.com

· Official Website: https://xrppower.com



