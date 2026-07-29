CorVascular to Showcase DuplexABI™ Solution at SVU 2026 Annual Conference & Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVascular today announced it will showcase its new DuplexABI™ solution at the Society for Vascular Ultrasound 2026 Annual Conference & Marketplace in National Harbor, Maryland. Designed to support vascular specialists seeking a more efficient diagnostic workflow, DuplexABI brings together vascular testing and duplex ultrasound capabilities in a streamlined point-of-care configuration.

DuplexABI expands CorVascular’s focus on practical, workflow-oriented vascular solutions by giving providers a new way to incorporate ankle-brachial index testing and duplex ultrasound into a more unified clinical experience. The solution is intended to help vascular practices improve exam efficiency, reduce equipment complexity, and support more flexible patient assessment across a range of care settings.

“DuplexABI reflects exactly how CorVascular thinks about product development — practical innovation built around real clinical workflow,” said Spencer Lien, Managing Director of CorVascular. “When vascular specialists are asked to perform an ABI assessment and a lower extremity duplex exam for the same patient, they need a solution that is efficient, portable, and easy to use. DuplexABI is designed to support both exams in one streamlined point-of-care workflow.”

CorVascular developed DuplexABI in collaboration with Terason, combining CorVascular’s vascular diagnostic workflow expertise with Terason’s established ultrasound capabilities. The result is a solution tailored for vascular specialists who want a more versatile approach to peripheral vascular assessment at the point of care.

“CorVascular understands the needs of the vascular market and how to translate those needs into meaningful workflow solutions,” said Dr. Alice Chiang, founder and CEO of Terason. “We are pleased to collaborate on DuplexABI and to help bring this new solution to clinicians looking for more efficient ways to integrate vascular testing and ultrasound in practice.”

At SVU 2026, CorVascular will provide live demonstrations of DuplexABI, giving attendees the opportunity to see how the solution supports a more connected diagnostic workflow and complements the company’s broader vascular technology strategy.

DuplexABI reinforces CorVascular’s commitment to delivering solutions that are clinically practical, commercially relevant, and built for the realities of modern vascular care.

About CorVascular

CorVascular develops and markets vascular diagnostic technologies designed to support peripheral vascular assessment across multiple care settings. Its VasoGuard product line is focused on practical, workflow-oriented solutions for vascular testing and diagnosis.