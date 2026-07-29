Big Digital Energy to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results August 12th

MIDLAND, Pa., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,” “Big Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: “BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 12th, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date : August 12, 2026

: August 12, 2026 Time : 5:00 PM EDT

: 5:00 PM EDT Participant Call Links : Live Webcast: Link Dial-in Registration: Link





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Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Big Digital Energy’s website at https://www.bigdigital.energy/.

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: “BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company’s strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With 146 megawatts of capacity already online and more under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the immediate and growing demand for AI data centers.

CONTACT

Investor Relations: IR@bigdigital.energy

Partnerships: Partnerships@bigdigital.energy

Media and Press: mediarelations@bigdigital.energy

Website: www.bigdigital.energy