Beam Global Powers New Massachusetts CommunityEV Carshare Pilot with Off-Grid Charging Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy storage and security, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that its EV ARC™ off-grid solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems have been deployed as part of the new CommunityEV Carshare pilot launched by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) in Massachusetts.

The pilot combines Beam Global's rapidly deployable off-grid, battery-enhanced charging infrastructure products with EVs from Zipcar to expand access to affordable, clean transportation in communities that have traditionally lacked carsharing services. Four locations across Greater Boston are now equipped with Beam EV ARC™ systems, allowing electric vehicles to be charged with zero-unit cost for the electricity using renewable energy, without requiring construction, trenching, electrical work or utility connections. The EV ARC™ systems are rented by MAPC, creating a new recurring revenue stream for Beam Global and providing an excellent entry point for carsharing businesses to reduce capital requirements for infrastructure whilst delivering zero utility cost electricity to their customer community.

“Beam Global is excited to bring our innovative and reliable off-grid charging infrastructure products to this partnership and see them deliver benefits to more people across Greater Boston,” said Beam Global President & CEO Desmond Wheatley. “With no construction and no connection to the grid, our rapidly deployed off-grid infrastructure solutions generate reliable electricity but they don’t generate a utility bill so that people in these communities can access clean transportation options without delays and in the most cost-efficient manner.”

“CommunityEV Carshare is a transformative approach to solving two of the most important issues facing MAPC’s region, transportation and climate change, by applying new transportation technology to increase equitable mobility and utilizing renewable energy infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said MAPC Executive Director Lizzi Weyant. “We are excited that this program will pilot EV charging without lengthy and expensive construction, as well as promote EV carsharing to underserved communities.”

These EV ARC™ deployments demonstrate how Beam Global can accelerate EV adoption by providing sustainable charging infrastructure where traditional grid-connected chargers are impractical. Each EV ARC™ generates and stores renewable energy on-site, enabling up to 265 e-miles with zero-unit cost electricity in a day, charging two vehicles simultaneously, and supporting multiple Zipcar charging sessions daily without increasing demand on the local electric grid.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, household vehicles are parked approximately 95% of the time, while Zipcar’s Boston EV fleet data shows a median trip distance of just 25.5 miles. Together, these figures highlight the importance of rapidly deployable, clean renewable charging infrastructure, providing ample opportunity to recharge vehicles between relatively short trips. Beam Global is proud to support Massachusetts’ goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with transportation accounting for 38% of the Commonwealth’s emissions.

For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com