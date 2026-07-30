Amplify ETFs Declares July Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

 | Source: Amplify ETFs Amplify ETFs

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces July income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF NameTicker Amount per ShareEx-DateRecord DatePayable Date
Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETFBAGY $0.579007/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify SILJ Junior Silver Miners Covered Call ETFSLJY $0.552707/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETFBITY $0.516607/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETFHAKY $0.388267/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETFEHY $0.335007/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETFNDIV $0.330007/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Option Income ETFXRPM $0.317407/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETFSOFR $0.302727/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETFQDVO $0.264827/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETFETTY $0.263107/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETFHCOW $0.254607/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETFSOLM $0.249307/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify LQD Investment Grade 12% Target Income ETFLQDM $0.241207/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify TLT U.S. Treasury 12% Option Income ETFTLTP $0.222307/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETFIDVO $0.210607/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify HYG High Yield 10% Target Income ETFHYGM $0.205257/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFDIVO $0.188207/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify CEF High Income ETFYYY $0.120007/30/267/30/267/31/26
Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETFYYYM $0.114627/30/267/30/267/31/26


About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com		Media Contacts:
Gregory for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com
  

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


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