zerohash Launches Agentic Finance Suite to Power AI-Driven Money Movement

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of its Agentic Finance Suite, a set of products that allows AI agents, intelligent applications, and machine-to-machine systems to initiate financial transactions directly.

Alongside the launch, zerohash announced it has joined the x402 Foundation , an industry initiative establishing open standards for internet-native and machine-driven payments.

Agentic finance requires programmable, real-time money movement. zerohash’s Agentic Finance Suite gives payments companies, card networks, and other businesses the infrastructure to embed programmable money movement, stablecoin balances, and specific flows into AI-driven products.

The suite gives agents the ability to:

Hold Onchain Money: zerohash provides the Know Your Agent (KYA) screening and lets businesses and individuals delegate and manage permissions for agentic flows, unlocking access to more than 40 protocols and chains and 100+ assets.

zerohash provides the Know Your Agent (KYA) screening and lets businesses and individuals delegate and manage permissions for agentic flows, unlocking access to more than 40 protocols and chains and 100+ assets. Move Onchain Money: zerohash offers a simple, global and instant mechanism for agents and businesses to move money. Its x402 support makes money programmable like software, folding money movement directly into the HTTP request/response cycle.

zerohash offers a simple, global and instant mechanism for agents and businesses to move money. Its x402 support makes money programmable like software, folding money movement directly into the HTTP request/response cycle. Stream Onchain Money: For a one-time transaction, an agent signs a payment and the exchange clears in a single HTTP round trip. Streaming works differently: an agent signs one authorization with a spending cap, and zerohash’s Payments Streaming Engine meters actual usage and settles in increments as the session runs, crediting the business in near-real-time and never charging beyond what was consumed. zerohash is applying this streaming payments rail to: Streaming and metered access. Live data feeds, running model output, and video or audio streams billed by the second, the token, or the megabyte. Creator and publisher paywalls. Per-article, per-video, or per-download pricing collected at the moment of access, with no subscription required. Public API monetization for AI agents. Market data, inference, geolocation, or search APIs that charge per call instead of running on API keys and postpaid invoices. Agentic commerce for platforms . Marketplaces and SaaS platforms exposing usage-based tools directly to autonomous agents, on the same settlement model as their existing merchants.



For a one-time transaction, an agent signs a payment and the exchange clears in a single HTTP round trip. Streaming works differently: an agent signs one authorization with a spending cap, and zerohash’s Payments Streaming Engine meters actual usage and settles in increments as the session runs, crediting the business in near-real-time and never charging beyond what was consumed. zerohash is applying this streaming payments rail to:

"We have spent nearly a decade building regulated financial infrastructure that abstracts away custody, compliance, settlement, liquidity, and connectivity for some of the largest companies globally. Agentic Finance is the natural evolution of that work,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “Our focus is on giving builders of all sizes the financial infrastructure they need so AI applications can safely and seamlessly participate in money movement. Every platform we talked to asked us the same two questions: how do we let an agent move money, and how do we know that agent is who it says it is. A payments protocol alone doesn't answer that. We have built the complete stack: compliance that reaches the agent and the human or business behind it, settlement that allows metered usage instead of guessing at it, and an agentic foundation that makes the whole thing trusted to run in production.”

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit zerohash.com/solutions/agentic-finance/ .

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc, NMLS ID #1699379, is licensed as a money transmitter, and zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please visit www.zerohash.com/disclosures.