Nautilus Solar and TurningPoint Energy Energize Second of Six Delaware Community Solar Projects

DOVER, DE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy (“Nautilus”) and TurningPoint Energy (“TPE”), today celebrated the ribbon-cutting for a new 4 megawatt alternating current (MWac) community solar project in Dover, Delaware, marking the second project to come online as part of a previously announced 30 MWdc portfolio in the First State. The site, spanning 32 acres and featuring more than 11,700 solar panels, will deliver renewable energy to the Delmarva Power grid, with a dedicated portion serving Delaware's low-income households.

The project will generate an estimated 10 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually, the equivalent of taking approximately 1,400 gas-powered cars off the road each year. The addition to the local energy grid represents a meaningful contribution to the state's solar generating capacity and supports Delaware's goal of reaching 40 percent renewable energy by 2035. Construction of the site created well-paying, local jobs across engineering, electrical, and construction trades in the Dover area.

As a second milestone in a growing Nautilus and TPE partnership, the Dover site was developed by TPE and built and operated by Nautilus, and represents one of the most significant community solar buildouts in the State of Delaware. The two companies launched their inaugural project in Georgetown in June 2025, and it later became the first solar project to reach commercial operation under Delaware's Community Energy Facility Program.

"The Dover project reflects the strength of what Nautilus and TPE have built together in Delaware – a partnership grounded in a shared commitment to expanding access to clean, affordable energy," said Eric Paul, Senior Vice President of Origination, Nautilus. "At a time when rising energy costs are putting real pressure on households, community solar offers predictable, locally generated power that starts delivering savings more quickly than nearly any other alternative. We're proud to bring that option to this area, and especially to the low- and moderate-income customers this project is designed to serve."

With energy prices elevated and global markets volatile, community solar offers a stable alternative to fossil fuels. Locally generated and faster to build than large-scale infrastructure, these projects are expected to deliver nearly $35 million in predictable savings for Delaware residents and businesses once operational.

"Delaware has demonstrated what can be achieved when state leaders, local governments, and private industry work together toward a common goal," said Salar Naini, President of TPE. "The projects in this portfolio will generate savings of over $35mm for residents and organizations across the state at a time when electricity prices are at their highest. We've appreciated the partnership and leadership we've experienced across the state in helping us actualize these benefits for Delawareans, and we're proud to work alongside Nautilus to deliver these projects."

"The energy supply and demand challenges facing our State have led to burdensome rate increases for our neighbors. It’s imperative that Delaware embraces renewable energy – like solar technology – to support our regional grid and lower costs for Delawareans throughout our State,” said Senator Stephanie Hansen. “This community solar project, right in the heart of our State, will boost Delaware’s generation capacity, deliver clean energy to the PJM grid, and help so many of our neighbors save on their energy bills at a time when Delawareans are being squeezed by rising costs. Thank you to Nautilus and TurningPoint Energy for their shared commitment to advance clean energy generation while promoting energy affordability and reliability.”

Nautilus and TPE have also extended their commitment to Delaware through community investment through this six-project portfolio. Together, the two companies donated a combined $240,000 to local nonprofits in communities across the state. These contributions are designed to create lasting social value by supporting organizations working on the front lines of housing, food access, and youth development. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and Springboard Delaware are among the nonprofits that received donations.

As the six-project, 30 MWdc portfolio nears completion, these projects are expected to lower energy costs for thousands of subscribers, stimulate local economies, and advance the state's renewable energy goals.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 167 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 55,000 customers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About TurningPoint Energy

TurningPoint Energy is a privately held clean energy development, advisory and investment company with over 1.5 Gigawatts (GW) of large‑scale solar, community solar, and energy storage projects operating or under development across the United States. This includes a growing Delaware portfolio with 34 MW expected online this year or early next year and another 51 MW in development through 2030. At every stage of development, our team adapts to each client’s needs and finds ways to invest in our clients and their communities…at every turning point. For more information, visit turningpoint-energy.com and join TPE on LinkedIn.

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