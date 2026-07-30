US Signal Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Private Cloud

Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal, a leading digital infrastructure provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Private Cloud, recognizing the company's proven expertise in designing, deploying, and managing modern private cloud and hybrid cloud environments built on Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Private Cloud is awarded to partners that demonstrate technical expertise, certified professionals, and a proven track record of successful customer implementations. The designation validates US Signal's ability to help organizations modernize infrastructure while maintaining the flexibility, security, and control required for today's enterprise workloads.

As organizations navigate evolving infrastructure requirements driven by AI adoption, compliance mandates, and changing virtualization strategies, many are embracing hybrid architectures that combine private infrastructure with Azure services. US Signal helps customers extend Microsoft capabilities across their environments using technologies such as Azure Local, Azure Arc, Windows Server, Azure Monitor, and integrated hybrid cloud management.

"Organizations are looking for infrastructure strategies that give them flexibility without sacrificing security, performance, or operational control," said Taylor Greiner, Director of Innovation at US Signal. "Earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Private Cloud reinforces our ability to help customers modernize on their own terms, whether they're extending Azure into their data center, building modern private cloud environments, or creating hybrid architectures that support AI and other business-critical workloads."

With this designation, US Signal is recognized for helping organizations:

Modernize private cloud infrastructure using Microsoft technologies.

Extend Azure services into on-premises and hosted environments with Azure Arc and Azure Local.

Improve visibility, monitoring, and operational consistency across hybrid infrastructure.

Secure business-critical workloads with enterprise-grade Microsoft security capabilities.

Optimize Windows Server environments while protecting existing infrastructure investments.

Unlike many technology providers, US Signal combines Microsoft expertise with its own enterprise cloud platform, nationwide fiber network, and strategically located data centers. This enables customers to deploy Microsoft-powered solutions in environments that best meet their business, compliance, performance, and cost requirements.

To learn more about US Signal's Microsoft solutions, visit https://ussignal.com/solutions/microsoft/.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn and YouTube for up to date industry information.

Contact Info



Katy Smith

klsmith@ussignal.com

+1 866-274-4625

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