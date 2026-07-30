BTCC Exchange Reports 129% Total Reserve Ratio in July 2026 Alongside $25.5 Million Risk Reserve Fund





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for July 2026. The total reserve ratio stands at 129%, with full asset backing in place across major currencies held on the platform.

July 2026 Proof of Reserves: All Assets Fully Backed

BTCC holds reserves in excess of 100% across every major asset, so all user funds are over-collateralized at all times. Individual asset reserve ratios for July 2026 are as follows:

BTC: 122%

ETH: 122%

XRP: 117%

USDT: 160%

USDC: 133%

ADA: 123%

Users can verify that their individual balance is included in the platform's total reserves through Merkle tree proof. Full proof of reserves data is available on BTCC's official website .

Risk Reserve Fund Surpasses $25.5 Million

Alongside its monthly reserve report, BTCC has added $2.5 million to its Risk Reserve Fund in Q2 this year, bringing the total to over $25.5 million. The fund is designed to provide additional protection for user assets in the event of unexpected market conditions.

This latest addition reflects BTCC's continued commitment to maintaining robust safeguards across its platform, consistent with its 15-year operating history and unblemished security record.

BTCC has maintained a reserve ratio above 100% in every monthly PoR report published since April 2025. That track record sits alongside a broader one: 15 years of operation with zero hacks on a platform built from the ground up around the security of user assets. In an industry where trust is hard to earn and easy to lose, the data offers a clear picture of where BTCC stands.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82010ccc-cdfa-4937-9114-57e631fc79ee