University of Toronto Joins Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ Academic Partnership Program

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunity for Canada, are pleased to welcome the University of Toronto (U of T) as the newest member of CNL’s Academic Partnership Program. Representatives from all three organizations gathered at U of T’s Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus for a signing ceremony to formalize the new partnership, marking U of T as the tenth institution to join the program, which is designed to cultivate the next generation of nuclear talent.

Developed to help Canada's R&D community support the country's climate goals through nuclear energy, the Academic Partnership Program is working to build a workforce pipeline for the nuclear industry, encourage collaborative research, and facilitate shared access to the infrastructure, technology and expertise at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories. With a wide array of disciplines spanning science, engineering, business and social sciences, the University of Toronto brings key synergies with CNL’s missions into the program, which includes projects in clean energy, health, environmental remediation and national security.

The new partnership also closely follows the recent release of the federal government’s Nuclear Energy Strategy for Canada. This calls for the construction of new large and small-scale reactors, growing the opportunity for the CANDU reactor and other nuclear exports, investment in nuclear innovation and research, and establishing the federal coordination, and workforce capacity needed to make Canada a global nuclear leader.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Canada’s nuclear industry, as public and political interest in nuclear energy continues to grow, driven by climate targets and surging electricity demand, and supported by this ambitious new federal policy,” says Dr. Amy Gottschling, AECL’s Vice-President of Science, Technology and Commercial Oversight. “Partnering with leading universities such as the University of Toronto will help ensure we can realize this future by cultivating the next generation of researchers, scientists and technical experts.”

“We are thrilled to now count the University of Toronto among our partners, welcoming one of Canada’s leading universities to our mission to advance nuclear science and technology for the benefit of Canadians,” explains Dr. Monica Regalbuto, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “In partnership with AECL, the Academic Partnership Program enables Canada’s national nuclear laboratories to combine resources with Canada’s leading universities, pursuing collaborative research and broadening students’ post-secondary learning experiences. We look forward to working in partnership with the University of Toronto towards those goals.”

The partnership comes at an opportune time for U of T, as it works to elevate its nuclear program, and develop new courses and training programs in nuclear technology. Administrators for the program envision student research placements at the Chalk River Laboratories, the hosting of conferences and workshops, and new academic industry research collaborations. Other activities could include bringing nuclear experts from CNL and AECL to U of T to deliver guest lectures or training modules, or even jointly offered micro-credential courses that could help both graduate students and industry professionals enhance their knowledge of emerging nuclear technologies.

“Canada’s nuclear capability has been built over many decades through leading organizations such as Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited,” says Dr. Nazir Kherani, Professor in U of T’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering. “Their combination of world-class facilities, such as Chalk River Laboratories, and technical expertise creates an exceptional environment for advancing research, accelerating innovation and training the next generation of talent.”

Now entering its fourth year, the Academic Partnership Program has engaged with over 7,000 students from across Canada. Among the program's highlights is the launch of a competitive 16-week experiential learning program designed to inspire and prepare future leaders in nuclear science and engineering. It also organizes and delivers numerous student engagement events and opportunities, including mentorship opportunities, guest lectures, student conferences, panel discussions, graduate and undergraduate research poster sessions, and capstone and design projects. CNL staff have directly participated in these engagements, sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm, making each event an enriching experience for students.

To learn more about CNL, including its research projects and programs, visit www.cnl.ca.

About AECL

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a Government-owned, Contractor-operated (GoCo) model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. CNL fulfils three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

AECL Contact:

Jeremy Latta

Director of Communications and Government Reporting

jlatta@aecl.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/148a1316-987d-470a-aabf-63e34523de1e