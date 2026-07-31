IBN.Ai Launches Publicly Traded IBNAi Companion Coin / Token ($IBNAi)

Native utility token supports platform participation while broadening visibility through leading cryptocurrency data and analytics platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi) today announced the public launch of the IBNAi Companion Coin / Token, marking the next phase in the evolution of its artificial intelligence-powered communications and capital markets ecosystem. Designed as the native utility token of the IBN.Ai platform, $IBNAi supports ecosystem participation while laying the foundation for future AI-driven products, services and community engagement across the company's growing digital platform.

Unlike digital assets created primarily for speculative trading, $IBNAi is intended to support a comprehensive ecosystem focused on AI-powered investor communications, financial content creation, corporate marketing and capital markets engagement. Built on a fixed supply tokenomics framework, the platform is designed to encourage sustainable ecosystem growth through structured allocations supporting development initiatives, participant incentives, liquidity, strategic reserves and long-term platform expansion.

$IBNAi builds upon IBN’s established communications platform of 20-plus years, serving over 600 publicly traded companies, investors and financial media through integrated news distribution, editorial content, digital marketing and Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) Solutions.

IBN Marks Its 20th Anniversary with a Reflection on 2 Decades of Growth, Innovation and the Road Ahead as IBN.Ai

The introduction of the $IBNAi Companion Coin / Token extends that ecosystem by adding a blockchain-enabled utility layer designed to support future AI-powered applications while advancing the company's vision of combining artificial intelligence, digital assets and capital markets communications into a unified platform.

Coinciding with its public launch, the $IBNAi token is now tracked by several leading digital asset platforms, including CoinBoom, CoinMarketCap, DexScreener, DexTools and GeckoTerminal. These listings provide investors and ecosystem participants with broad access to token pricing, trading activity, smart contract information and security analytics while enhancing transparency and accessibility as the IBNAi ecosystem continues to expand.

About Investor Brand Network AI (IBNAi)

Investor Brand Network AI (“IBNAi”) is developing advanced, AI-powered solutions designed to transform content creation, investor engagement, digital marketing, and capital markets communications. By combining artificial intelligence, data-driven automation, and blockchain-enabled utility, IBNAi aims to help companies create more impactful content, reach relevant audiences and optimize communications campaigns across the global digital ecosystem.

Working alongside InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), IBNAi is building next-generation technologies that enhance audience intelligence, streamline content development, improve campaign performance and expand engagement opportunities across IBN’s growing network of platforms, media properties, investors and strategic distribution channels.

$IBNAi Companion Coin / Token serves as the native utility and engagement token supporting the broader IBN and IBNAi ecosystem. It is designed to encourage participation, reward engagement and unlock future access, functionality and opportunities across an expanding network of AI-powered platforms, audiences and services.



The IBNAi Tokenomics framework establishes a transparent, fixed-supply model supported by an initial deployment allocation and a disciplined distribution strategy across ecosystem growth, user incentives, founder allocations, liquidity and reserve bonus wallets.



For more information on IBNAi, please visit:

IBNAi.Ai

IBNAi White Paper

IBNAi Code Heed Security Audit

About IBN.Ai

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, the company has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners, and IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties by leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams serving an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach target markets, industries and demographics in an effective manner; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to help maximize impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Investors, issuers, media partners and aggregators seeking to explore IBN’s published work can visit the IBN Content directory and the IBNBreaks page for recent NewsBreaks, sector-focused coverage and RSS access across the company’s broader content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai