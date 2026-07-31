DCX Announces Open-Market Share Purchase by Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (“DCX” or the “Company”) today announced that Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has purchased 41,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company in the open market.

The CEO acquired 41,000 Class A ordinary shares of DCX at a weighted average price of $1.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $51,207.32. The share purchase reinforces management’s alignment of interests with other DCX shareholders.

“This purchase reflects my confidence in DCX’s long-term strategy and our team’s commitment to executing the Company’s ongoing operational roadmap and long-term market opportunities,” commented Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of DCX. “Our team stays focused on executing core business priorities and creating sustainable value for shareholders.”

Ms. Chen will report the transaction on Form 4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Investor and Media Contact:

Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Room 1101, 11/F., Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Attention: Ms. Melissa Chen

E-mail: melissa.c@digitalcxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, business priorities and efforts to create long-term shareholder value; and other statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Item 3.D. Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company’s other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including reports on Form 6-K, copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.