Bull DeFi Accelerates Global Cloud Computing Expansion with Smarter Infrastructure and User-Focused Services

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bull DeFi, a UK-based distributed cloud computing technology company, has announced the continued expansion of its international cloud computing network as demand for AI, enterprise computing, and high-performance digital infrastructure continues to grow worldwide.





The company said its latest infrastructure rollout is part of a long-term strategy to provide scalable, intelligent, and energy-efficient computing resources to businesses and individuals across more than 180 countries and regions. Since its founding in 2015, Bull DeFi reports that it has attracted over three million registered users by simplifying access to distributed computing services.

Strengthening Global Computing Infrastructure

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud-based solutions, Bull DeFi continues investing in advanced GPU computing clusters, intelligent scheduling systems, and distributed computing centers. These upgrades are designed to improve resource utilization, reduce operational costs, and deliver more reliable computing performance for modern workloads, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise data processing.

According to the company, its global infrastructure now spans nearly 100 distributed computing centers across key international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Spain, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Iceland, and Paraguay.

Bull DeFi says this geographically diversified network enhances platform stability, improves service reliability, and enables faster workload distribution for users worldwide.

Intelligent Automation at the Core

Bull DeFi's proprietary platform combines intelligent resource management with automated operations, allowing computing resources to be allocated efficiently while minimizing manual intervention.

"Our goal is to build secure, intelligent, and sustainable computing infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the digital economy," said Oliver Smith, Marketing Director at Bull DeFi. "As cloud computing continues to evolve, we're focused on delivering technologies that improve accessibility, efficiency, and long-term innovation."

The platform's centralized dashboard enables users to manage computing services, monitor performance in real time, and oversee resource allocation through an intuitive interface.

Sustainability Remains a Key Priority

Bull DeFi continues to expand the use of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, across its distributed computing facilities. The company says these initiatives are intended to improve energy efficiency while supporting environmentally responsible technology development.

By combining renewable energy with intelligent infrastructure management, Bull DeFi aims to support long-term growth while reducing the environmental impact of high-performance computing.

Security and Operational Excellence

Security remains central to Bull DeFi's infrastructure strategy. According to the company, its platform incorporates:

Advanced data encryption technologies

Segregated storage architecture

AI-powered infrastructure monitoring

Enterprise-grade network protection

Intelligent risk detection systems

Continuous operational monitoring

Bull DeFi also states that independent financial audits and digital asset custody insurance form part of its broader governance and compliance framework.

Simple Three-Step User Experience

To make distributed computing more accessible, Bull DeFi offers a straightforward onboarding process:

1. Register an Account

Visit Bull DeFi and create an account using your email address. New users may be eligible to receive a $20 registration reward.

2. Select a Computing Power Contract

Users can utilize their registration reward or choose a computing power contract that best fits their financial goals and computing requirements.

3. Profit Distribution

After the selected contract becomes active, the platform operates automatically. Users can monitor their daily earnings through their personal dashboard and have the flexibility to withdraw or reinvest their profits at any time.

Looking Ahead

With global demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure continuing to accelerate, Bull DeFi plans to further expand its international computing network, invest in next-generation intelligent computing technologies, and strengthen strategic partnerships that support innovation and sustainable digital transformation.

About Bull DeFi

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Bull DeFi is a distributed computing technology company specializing in cloud computing infrastructure and intelligent resource-sharing solutions. Through its expanding international network and proprietary management technologies, the company aims to provide secure, scalable, and energy-efficient computing services that support the future of digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Bull DeFi

Email: info@bulldefi.com

Website: www.bulldefi.com

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice, or an offer or solicitation to purchase any product or service. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ.



