Correction notice on partial early redemption of bonds

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 31 July 2026, SUTNTIB AB Tewox (hereinafter – the Company) published a notice on the partial early redemption of bonds.

With this notice, the Company corrects the date of the partial early redemption of the bond issue (ISIN LT0000409567). The corrected date is 24 August 2026 (previously stated as 24 August 2025).

The attached signed notice has also been revised accordingly, and the corrected version is attached.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

Attachment