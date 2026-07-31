Government Technology Names Glass to the AI 50, Recognizing Its AI-First Infrastructure Transforming Government Procurement and Public Finance





SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass , the Silicon Valley GovTech company transforming how governments buy and pay, today announced it has been named to Government Technology's AI 50 , recognizing organizations leading the adoption of artificial intelligence across the public sector. The recognition highlights Glass' vision of embedding AI directly into the operational infrastructure governments rely on every day—from procurement and payments to supplier intelligence, financial operations, and cooperative purchasing—creating a new generation of AI-native government technology.

Building AI into Government Infrastructure

Unlike organizations that apply AI as a standalone assistant or chatbot, Glass has spent years integrating artificial intelligence into the core workflows that power public procurement. Across its ecosystem of products—including G-Commerce , Sourcewell AI Solutions Marketplace , Glass Pay , Glass Box , and Glass Master Catalog —AI is embedded throughout the purchasing lifecycle, helping government agencies discover compliant products, evaluate vendors, automate procurement tasks, retrieve financial information, optimize supplier data, and make faster, more informed purchasing decisions.

"Governments don't change the world through policy alone—they change it through execution. Procurement is how governments execute.” said Paola Santana , Founder and CEO of Glass. “We're rebuilding the infrastructure that powers how governments spend, contract, and move public dollars. More than $22 trillion in public procurement still runs on legacy systems—from document approvals to payments. We believe AI belongs at the core of that infrastructure, bringing intelligence to every public dollar spent. Being recognized in Government Technology's AI 50 validates that vision.

AI Embedded Across the Purchasing Lifecycle

At the center of Glass' AI strategy is G-Commerce, the company's flagship AI-powered government procurement platform that is redefining how public agencies discover, evaluate, and purchase products, services, and software. Built specifically for the public sector, G-Commerce replaces traditional keyword searches and fragmented procurement workflows with intelligent, conversational experiences designed around government purchasing rules.

Through Intelligent Guided Buying, procurement professionals simply describe what they need using natural language—including budget constraints, delivery timelines, geographic requirements, sustainability preferences, or policy mandates—and G-Commerce's AI analyzes those inputs to recommend compliant products and qualified suppliers. Rather than navigating hundreds of products manually, buyers receive decision-ready recommendations tailored to their agency's purchasing policies and operational needs.

Beyond discovery, AI supports the procurement lifecycle through Seamless Purchase Verification & Visibility, enabling government buyers to instantly retrieve shipment status, order history, purchasing activity, and procurement records using conversational questions instead of navigating multiple systems. Finance and procurement professionals can also instantly retrieve invoices, payment confirmations, financial records, and procurement documentation through Automated Financial Document Retrieval, eliminating time-consuming searches across legacy systems.

The platform further strengthens procurement oversight through AI-Powered Vendor & Compliance Insights, automatically evaluating supplier eligibility, certifications, SAM registration, insurance coverage, socioeconomic status, AbilityOne participation, past performance, and other public procurement requirements. These capabilities help agencies make faster purchasing decisions while maintaining transparency, compliance, and accountability throughout the buying process.

Glass also leverages Google Vertex AI to power intelligent product discovery, semantic search, personalized recommendations, and procurement-specific ranking across G-Commerce. Purpose-built algorithms prioritize AbilityOne products, small businesses, agency preferences, and policy requirements, enabling government buyers to discover compliant purchasing options with greater speed and accuracy while improving accessibility for underserved suppliers.

Expanding AI Across Government

The company's AI capabilities extend well beyond procurement marketplaces. Earlier this year, Glass partnered with Sourcewell to launch the AI Solutions Marketplace , the first cooperative purchasing marketplace designed specifically to help government agencies discover, evaluate, and procure artificial intelligence solutions through competitively awarded cooperative contracts. The marketplace combines AI-powered discovery with procurement intelligence, enabling agencies to compare solutions, analyze supplier capabilities, review contracts through natural language using Ask AI, receive personalized solution recommendations, and streamline quote management within a single platform.

By combining cooperative purchasing with an AI-first marketplace experience, the Sourcewell AI Solutions Marketplace enables governments to accelerate AI adoption while reducing administrative complexity and improving purchasing confidence.

Glass is also advancing AI through Glass Master Catalog, an intelligent procurement data platform helping governments modernize one of the most overlooked aspects of public purchasing: procurement master data. Using AI, Glass Master Catalog analyzes historical purchasing information, detects duplicate products, enriches supplier catalogs, automates NIGP and NAICS classifications, normalizes procurement records, and generates procurement intelligence that improves purchasing decisions, budget planning, and long-term financial management. The platform has already been deployed to support procurement modernization initiatives with the Puerto Rico General Services Administration .

Across every deployment, Glass has designed AI with government trust at its core. Human-in-the-loop decision making, explainable AI recommendations, transparent audit trails, bias monitoring, policy-aware reasoning, and government-native compliance controls ensure agencies maintain complete oversight while benefiting from AI-powered automation. Rather than replacing procurement professionals, Glass augments their expertise by eliminating repetitive manual work and surfacing the information needed to make confident, accountable decisions.

Driving Measurable Impact

Today, Glass has processed more than $15.1 million in verified government purchases, directed more than over $5 million to small businesses, partnered with 124 government agencies, supports over 50,000 government users, and provides access to millions of products through one of the most comprehensive government purchasing ecosystems available. The company's AI-powered platforms have generated measurable improvements across procurement operations, including significant efficiency gains, faster purchasing cycles, streamlined financial workflows, and expanded access for small businesses entering the public sector for the first time.

The Next Era of Government Commerce

Recognition in Government Technology's AI 50 marks another milestone in Glass' mission to build the AI infrastructure powering the future of government. As public agencies increasingly look to artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, strengthen financial stewardship, and deliver better public services, Glass continues expanding its AI-first infrastructure across procurement, payments, supplier management, financial operations, cooperative purchasing, and government marketplaces.

With AI embedded throughout every stage of the procurement lifecycle, Glass is helping governments move beyond digital transformation toward intelligent public infrastructure—where every purchasing decision is faster, more transparent, more compliant, and better aligned with the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Learn more about Glass’s AI-first infrastructure powering government procurement:

Media Contact —

Caitlin Danielson, Communications

caitlin.danielson@commerce.glass

https://next.gcommerce.glass/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69616ac5-eb4c-4b77-aff6-8e074002df0d