Geely Auto Group Reports 250,161 Vehicle Sales in July

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HK.0175) today reported total sales of 250,161 vehicles in July, marking its fifth consecutive month of both year-on-year and month-on-month growth.

Geely Auto Group recorded a total year-on-year sales increase of 5% in the month, with the Geely brand contributing 197,942 units, Lynk & Co 16,382 units, and Zeekr 35,837 units. Combined new energy vehicle (NEV) sales across the three brands reached 160,165 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 23%.

The group also maintained its strong momentum globally, with sales outside Mainland China in July reaching a new monthly high of 106,663 vehicles. Exports increased 202% year on year. NEVs exports reached 62,604 units, rising 616% from a year earlier and accounting for 59% of total exports in July.

Zeekr continued to strengthen its position as a global premium technology brand, ranking as the leading premium battery electric vehicle brand in both Australia and Malaysia during the first half of the year. The Zeekr 7X led premium vehicle segments across eight countries and markets. The Zeekr 009 also remained the best-selling premium electric MPV in Thailand and the leading battery electric MPV in Malaysia.

The Geely EX2 became the best-selling electric vehicle in Thailand and ranked second in Brazil’s electric vehicle market. It also ranked second in overall battery electric vehicle sales in Mexico.

Geely Auto Group will establish the "2030 Lab" to strengthen long-term research into technologies that will support its future intelligent mobility strategy. Guided by the group’s Full-Domain AI strategy, the lab will focus on a range of strategic areas, including acoustics, optics, vehicle safety, power semiconductors, digital chassis, embodied intelligence, data science, large language models and AI agents. The initiative is intended to accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies and further strengthen the competitiveness of its intelligent vehicle experience.

On the product side, the group will advance the electrification of its internal combustion engine vehicle portfolio through HEV technologies.

The group is also preparing to introduce its next-generation methanol hybrid technology, which allows methanol and gasoline to be used in any proportion within a single fuel tank. Two models featuring the methanol hybrid technology are scheduled to launch soon.

Geely Auto Group will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show with all three brands, highlighting the group's global brand portfolio, advanced technologies, and continued progress in international expansion.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com