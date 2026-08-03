Active Network Management Market Projected to Hit $5.26 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Active Network Management Market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period.

The active network management market is seeing considerable growth owing to the rising adoption of renewable energy, fast-paced adoption of smart grids, and high demand for real-time optimization solutions for power grids. The utilities industry is making use of active network management systems to control the distributed energy resources and ensure grid reliability, voltage stability, and efficiency of the network.





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Renewable Energy Integration and Smart Grid Modernization Driving Global Market Growth

Increasing use of renewable energy sources and smart grid upgrades through investments are among the most prominent factors fueling the active network management market across the globe. Active network management technologies are gaining traction with utilities for optimizing distributed energy sources, managing congestion in networks, balancing power loads and enhancing efficiency. Increasing use of artificial intelligence in predictive analytics and grid management platforms and automatic voltage management systems are further contributing towards the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing electrification of transport and use of EVs is providing new growth opportunities.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Software segment held a significant market share of 64% in 2025 in the active network management market due to the increasing usage of software tools that aid in automation of grid management, analysis of information and management of energy flow. The Services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate as there is an increasing demand for services such as implementation, integration, consultancy, and optimization.

By Deployment Mode

The Cloud-Based segment captured 58% share in 2025 owing to factors such as scalability, central monitoring features, and affordable implementation in utilities dealing with complicated energy networks. The On-Premise segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate as companies give precedence to data security and compliance issues.

By Application

Grid Asset Monitoring emerged as the dominant player in the active network management market with a market share of 42% in 2025, driven by the growing investments in predictive maintenance, infrastructure aging management, and efficient electricity distribution. It is forecasted that the Real-Time Monitoring segment will experience the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for real-time network visibility and renewables management.

By End Use Industry

Energy and Utility was the dominant market segment and accounted for the highest market share of 54% in 2025 owing to rising investment in the modernization of grids, integration of renewable energy, and power transmission. The transportation segment is expected to show the fastest growth due to increasing electric vehicle charging stations and electrification of mobility systems.

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Regional Analysis:

In 2025, North America had a share of 38.20% in the global revenue generated from the active network management market. North America is the dominant region in the market because of its robust grid network, substantial investments in smart grid, and quick adoption of distributed energy resources. Further investments in digital utilities are reinforcing the dominance of the region.

The U.S. active network management market was valued at approximately USD 0.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.30 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.67%. Market growth is supported by increasing renewable energy adoption, substantial investments in smart grid infrastructure, and rising deployment of distributed energy resource management technologies.

The Europe active network management market was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.20%. The Europe region is expected to witness continued demand for Active Network Management owing to robust government policies for integration of renewable energy systems and continued investment in grid modernization.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of rapid urbanization trends, smart city developments, continued investments in renewable energy and grid modernization in China, India and Japan.

Key Players:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Hitachi Energy

Eaton

Oracle

IBM

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Open Systems International

AutoGrid Systems

Enel X

Tesla Energy

Honeywell

Cisco Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

S&C Electric Company

DNV

Recent Developments:

Q2 2025: Schneider Electric announced the acquisition of a UK-based active network management startup to strengthen its smart grid portfolio and accelerate innovation in real-time grid monitoring capabilities.

2025: Siemens expanded its grid edge software portfolio by integrating enhanced distributed energy resource forecasting and automated voltage control capabilities for utility customers managing increasing renewable energy penetration.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Grid Modernization and Network Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate active network management adoption trends, grid optimization performance, distributed energy resource utilization, and operational efficiency across major utility networks.

– helps you evaluate active network management adoption trends, grid optimization performance, distributed energy resource utilization, and operational efficiency across major utility networks. Renewable Energy Integration and Grid Flexibility Metrics – helps you understand the impact of renewable energy deployment, distributed generation, voltage stability, and grid flexibility initiatives on market growth.

– helps you understand the impact of renewable energy deployment, distributed generation, voltage stability, and grid flexibility initiatives on market growth. Smart Grid Technology and Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how AI-driven analytics, cloud platforms, automated controls, and predictive monitoring technologies are improving grid performance and operational reliability.

– helps you identify how AI-driven analytics, cloud platforms, automated controls, and predictive monitoring technologies are improving grid performance and operational reliability. Deployment Model and Technology Adoption Trends – helps you assess the adoption of cloud-based and on-premise active network management solutions across evolving utility infrastructures.

– helps you assess the adoption of cloud-based and on-premise active network management solutions across evolving utility infrastructures. EV Smart Charging and Distributed Energy Resource Integration – helps you understand how electric vehicle charging management, distributed energy resources, and real-time monitoring platforms are transforming modern power grid operations.

– helps you understand how electric vehicle charging management, distributed energy resources, and real-time monitoring platforms are transforming modern power grid operations. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate leading regional markets, major technology providers, grid modernization initiatives, strategic developments, and competitive positioning shaping the global Active Network Management industry.

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