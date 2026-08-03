Luna PR Named "Most Innovative Emerging Tech PR Agency 2026" by Acquisition International

New York , Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR has been named Most Innovative Emerging Tech PR Agency 2026 by Acquisition International, recognizing the agency's continued growth as one of the leading communications consultancies for emerging technology.

The recognition marks Luna PR's 25th industry award in the past year and reflects nearly a decade of growth in one of the fastest-changing sectors in the world.

Since launching in 2017, the technology landscape has transformed. New industries have emerged, markets have experienced rapid growth and correction, and artificial intelligence has accelerated the pace of innovation across almost every sector. Rather than standing still, Luna PR has evolved alongside the market.

The agency first built its reputation in digital assets, but as technology has matured, so has its focus. Today, Luna PR works across artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech, cybersecurity, capital markets, quantum computing, and digital assets, industries that are increasingly connected and shaping the future together.

"Our business has never been about chasing trends," said Nikita Sachdev Lord, Founder and CEO of Luna PR. "It's about understanding where technology is going and helping the companies building that future earn trust, tell their story, and become leaders in their industries. That's what we've focused on since day one."

Over the past nine years, Luna PR has partnered with more than 750 organizations worldwide, from early-stage startups to publicly listed companies, financial institutions, governments, and global enterprises. In 2024, the agency expanded into the United States, strengthening its international presence and supporting a growing client base across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Today, success is no longer measured only by headlines. Companies are expected to build credibility with customers, investors, regulators, employees, and partners while also earning visibility in an online landscape increasingly shaped by AI. Strong communications has become a business advantage, helping organizations build trust, attract opportunities, and stand out in competitive markets.

Luna PR's approach reflects that shift. Alongside media relations, the agency helps clients define their positioning, build executive profiles, shape industry conversations, and create the credibility needed for long-term growth.

"This award isn't just recognition of what we've achieved," added Sachdev Lord. "It's recognition that we've continued to adapt. Technology will keep changing, and so will we. That's how we've grown over the last nine years, and it's how we'll continue building the next chapter of Luna PR."

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global communications consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence, digital assets, capital markets, and emerging technologies.

Since 2017, we have partnered with more than 750 startups, enterprises, publicly listed companies, institutional investors, governments, and industry leaders worldwide. We help organizations build credibility, shape market narratives, strengthen executive brands, and establish themselves as leaders through strategic communications, media relations, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

As technology continues to evolve and industries increasingly converge, Luna PR helps the companies building the future become the brands that define it.



