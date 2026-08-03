electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Needham 11th Annual Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics Conference , taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Management will host one-on-one meetings virtually.



, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Management will host one-on-one meetings virtually. Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston. Management will present on Tuesday, August 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, August 12.



Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms or reach out to electroCore Investor Relations at investors@electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com