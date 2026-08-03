Take 5 Oil Change Debuts in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Cary shop at 202 NE Maynard Rd. The shop is locally owned and operated by Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can stay comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Take 5 was built for everyday drivers who rely on their vehicles and don’t have time for complicated car care,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “Our Take 5 locations deliver a consistent, reliable experience that fits into real life — whether you’re commuting, running errands, or managing a busy family schedule.”

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across almost 1,400 locations nationwide.

"Trust is earned one visit at a time, and that's exactly how we approach it," said TC Ewing, Partner of Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners. "At Take 5, every customer gets the same honest, efficient service — so they always know what to expect when they pull in."



To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.

New Take 5 Oil Change in Cary

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22b557b4-786a-47ee-a91c-725b6a564add