Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onoctelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB:OTLC), based in Agoura Hills, focused on Oncology Drug Development, today announced that Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Phase 1b IV Everolimus (Sapu003) advanced to the next dose cohort following an independent Safety Review Committee recommendation.

European clinical expansion initiated, adding new international study sites.

Two peer-reviewed publications validated the Deciparticle™ platform and its clinical translation.

Clinical-stage manufacturing established with scalable cGMP production of Deciparticle™ formulations.

AI platform expanded through PDAOAI™ and pharmaceutical robotics initiatives integrating drug discovery with GMP manufacturing.

Multiple technology platforms progressing simultaneously, including clinical oncology, AI drug discovery, robotics, and nanomedicine.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases through precision medicine, RNA therapeutics, artificial intelligence, and advanced nanomedicine delivery technologies. The Company's portfolio includes clinical-stage oncology assets, proprietary Deciparticle™ drug delivery technology, AI-enabled drug discovery platforms, and scalable GMP manufacturing capabilities designed to accelerate development while improving patient outcomes.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Oncotelic Therapeutics

Investor Relations

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Phone: (310) 299-1717

Email: ir@ibn.fm

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com