SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on autonomous AI sales technology and conversational AI-powered virtual sales agents, today announced that Ali Tajskandar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th, 2026

TIME: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Unveiled a series of new commercial engagements, including deployments with the Latin American unit of a top-ten global life insurer for AI-driven customer engagement and onboarding (announced May 29, 2026); a 270-room North American beachfront resort property of one of the world's ten largest hotel companies, applying SalesCloser's AI voice agents to 24/7 guest service through a direct integration with Oracle Hospitality's point-of-sale platform (June 5, 2026); and Xennox Solutions Ltd., a wellness, spa and resort software provider, for multilingual conversational AI and customizable avatars supporting international business development across the Middle East and Asia (July 27, 2026).

Significantly strengthened its U.S. intellectual property portfolio, including the grant of a first U.S. patent covering graph-based conversational-flow editing (U.S. Patent No. US12526253B1, May 1, 2026); a second U.S. patent covering adaptive voicemail and IVR detection for AI-driven call automation (U.S. Patent No. US12574461B1, May 26, 2026); and a USPTO Notice of Allowance for an expected third U.S. patent covering AI-driven appointment scheduling inside live conversations (July 15, 2026) — with additional pending applications spanning real-time conversational state management, autonomous human escalation, self-testing systems, and advanced telephony.

Commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "SCTLF" on July 7, 2026 and completed a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "MJ5" (April 17, 2026), broadening access for U.S. and European investors while SalesCloser's shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under "SCAI".



About SalesCloser Technologies Ltd.

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:



SalesCloser Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com