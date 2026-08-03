Connecting Excellence Group to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on 6 August 2026

LEEDS, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCE Connecting Excellence Group PLC (AQSE: XCE | OTCQB: XCELF) ("XCE" or the "Company"), the international executive recruitment business with a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy, announces that Scott Ellam, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, 6 August 2026.

Date: Thursday, 6 August 2026

Thursday, 6 August 2026 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

10:00 AM Eastern Time REGISTER HERE



Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

During the presentation, Scott will provide an overview of XCE's long-term strategy and explain how the Company is building shareholder value through a combination of executive recruitment, disciplined acquisitions, organic hiring, and a long-term Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Unlike companies whose investment case is centered solely on Bitcoin, XCE is focused on building a high-quality operating business that generates cash flow, attracts high performing recruiters, acquires cash generating competitors and compounds value over time. The Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy complements this approach by providing a disciplined framework for long-term capital allocation and balance sheet strength.

The presentation will explore:

XCE's strategy for consolidating a fragmented executive recruitment market.

How acquisitions and organic hiring work together to drive operating growth.

The Company's approach to attracting and retaining high-performing recruiters through long-term equity alignment.

The role of a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy within the broader business.

XCE's long-term vision for compounding shareholder value.





Scott Ellam, Chief Executive Officer of Connecting Excellence Group, commented:

"We're building a different kind of public company. Our focus is to grow a high-quality executive recruitment business while allocating capital through a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy. We believe combining operating performance with long-term Bitcoin accumulation creates a compelling model for sustainable shareholder value, and I'm looking forward to discussing that vision with investors at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference."

The presentation will be delivered live and will include an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing both retail and institutional investors to engage directly with management. An archived webcast will also be made available following the event for those unable to attend live.

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and complete the online system check ahead of the event to receive updates and ensure seamless access.

To learn more or register, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Continued execution of XCE's strategy to combine executive recruitment with a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Ongoing expansion through organic recruitment growth.

Strengthened international investor access through the Company's OTCQB quotation alongside its Aquis listing.

Continued development of a long-term capital allocation framework focused on operating growth and Bitcoin treasury accumulation.





About Connecting Excellence Group PLC

Connecting Excellence Group PLC (AQSE: XCE | OTCQB: XCELF) is an international executive recruitment group with a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The Company owns and operates specialist executive recruitment businesses serving clients across multiple sectors and geographies. XCE's strategy is to grow through a combination of organic expansion, selective acquisitions and performance-linked equity incentives, while allocating capital through a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy. By strengthening both its operating platform and balance sheet over time, the Company aims to create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Website: xce.io

Follow on X: XCE – Connecting Excellence Group

Follow on LinkedIn: XCE – Connecting Excellence Group

Contacts

Connecting Excellence Group PLC

Scott Ellam, Chief Executive Officer

Angus Gladish, Chief Financial Officer

Email: contact@xce.io

Tel: +44 (0)113 390 8623

AlbR Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Allenby Capital (Joint Broker)

Matt Butlin (Head of Sales)

Nick Harriss

Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656



Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills

Email: xce@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

+1 (212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Important Notice

Connecting Excellence Group PLC holds treasury reserves and surplus cash in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a type of digital asset. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding Bitcoin to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) considers investment in Bitcoin to be high risk.

At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. However, the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company's reserves and, accordingly, the Company is materially exposed to Bitcoin. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board wishes to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors regarding the Company's position.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA, and Bitcoin is unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of Bitcoin can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise its Bitcoin exposure for the same value as it paid or even for the value it ascribes to its Bitcoin positions due to market movements. Because Bitcoin is unregulated, the Company is not protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

However, Bitcoin is formally recognised as personal property in the UK under the Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, which received Royal Assent on 2 December 2025. This legislation established a third category of personal property to accommodate digital assets that do not fit traditional definitions.

The Board of Directors, with a history of maintaining a Bitcoin treasury prior to becoming a public company, has taken the decision to invest in Bitcoin while remaining mindful of the associated risks. These include, but are not limited to: Bitcoin is highly volatile and its value can fall as quickly as it rises.

The Bitcoin market is largely unregulated, creating risks including cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure.

The Company may not be able to sell its Bitcoin holdings immediately due to market conditions or operational issues, including technology outages, cyber-attacks or commingling of funds.

The Board does not subscribe to a negative view of Bitcoin and maintains a "Bitcoin, not crypto" philosophy with a Bitcoin-only treasury approach. However, prospective investors are encouraged to conduct their own research before investing.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors online.

Designed to replicate the experience of an in-person investor conference, VIC enables companies to engage with retail and institutional investors through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions and one-to-one meetings, providing efficient and scalable investor access.