Cyabra Secures Multi-Year, Six-Figure Contract with APAC Intelligence Agency to Deliver AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence

Strategic agreement expands Cyabra’s sovereign and defense footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing global government demand for real-time threat detection and disinformation defense.

New York, NY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the “Company”), a company whose artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced a multi-year, six-figure agreement with a prominent Asia-Pacific (APAC) intelligence agency.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, Cyabra will provide the government agency with its enterprise AI platform to detect, monitor, and mitigate complex online disinformation, state-sponsored manipulation, and coordinated bot networks across the digital domain.

As geopolitical threats increasingly shift toward digital ecosystem manipulation and AI-driven foreign influence campaigns, defense and national security organizations are prioritizing real-time narrative detection to protect sovereign integrity and public trust.

Strengthening Sovereign Defense and Regional Footprint

This multi-year contract highlights Cyabra’s growing momentum across international government and defense sectors. By deploying Cyabra’s proprietary narrative intelligence platform, the APAC agency will have access to:

Proactive Threat Detection: Early-warning capabilities to identify emerging harmful or destabilizing narratives across major social networks and digital platforms.



Early-warning capabilities to identify emerging harmful or destabilizing narratives across major social networks and digital platforms. Forensic Attribution & Profiling: Advanced AI analysis to unmask coordinated inauthentic behavior, bot networks, and malicious actors driving digital manipulation.



Advanced AI analysis to unmask coordinated inauthentic behavior, bot networks, and malicious actors driving digital manipulation. Actionable Counter-Intelligence: Evidence-based insights enabling intelligence analysts to understand how narratives are amplified and take targeted, proportionate mitigation measures.

“Geopolitical stability is increasingly contested in the digital sphere, where coordinated manipulation and foreign influence campaigns present immediate risks to national security,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyabra. “Securing this multi-year agreement with a leading APAC intelligence agency represents a major milestone in our international government expansion. It underscores the essential role our platform plays in giving sovereign defense organizations the clarity and evidence needed to protect their digital borders.”

Continued Public Sector Expansion

This contract adds to a series of high-profile wins for Cyabra across both government and commercial sectors globally. As generative AI makes digital manipulation faster, cheaper, and harder to detect manually, sovereign entities worldwide are turning to Cyabra’s automated, evidence-led AI platform to safeguard strategic interests.

This announcement follows Cyabra's recognition as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors, in which Gartner formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time. Cyabra believes Coordinated Activity Detection advances that category by converting complex authenticity and coordination signals into explainable, operational assessments1.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential value of the contract, the services the Company will provide to the government agency, that the contract represents a major milestone in its international government expansion and underscores the essential role the Company’s platform plays in giving sovereign defense organizations the clarity and evidence needed to protect their digital borders, and the benefits of the Company’s platform and technology. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



