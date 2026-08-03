Paychex Expands WISE to Deliver Workforce Intelligence Across Business Tools

With Microsoft 365 as its first ecosystem, WISE brings insights, guidance, and actions into the tools businesses already use

WISE extends Paychex’s workforce intelligence beyond HCM software into collaboration and productivity tools

Microsoft 365 is the first ecosystem in Paychex’s broader channel expansion strategy, with WISE now available in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams

The platform is designed to help Paychex and its partners expand HCM capabilities across digital workflows



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), a leading provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced that WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthened by Expertise), the company’s AI-powered intelligence engine, is now available within Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, expanding the company’s broader channel-agnostic ecosystem strategy.

WISE is designed to bring trusted workforce insights, guidance, and actions directly into the tools businesses and employees already use every day. Built to operate across Paychex’s HCM platforms — including SurePayroll, Paychex Flex®, and Paycor — WISE helps customers get answers, manage tasks, and take action without switching systems.

“WISE was built on the belief that workforce intelligence belongs in the flow of work—not as a standalone product,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paychex. “Our integration with Microsoft is a clear expression of that vision, delivering trusted insights, expert-backed guidance and autonomous actions directly into the tools our clients already use every day. This is an important step in making HCM a more seamless part of business operations.”



Within Microsoft 365 Copilot today, Paychex customers* can:

Access real-time workforce insights, such as headcount, turnover, or benefits utilization

Receive proactive guidance on compliance deadlines, open enrollment, and policy changes

Take action within the workflow, including approving time-off requests and routing benefits questions to the appropriate resource



“Microsoft is committed to helping organizations apply AI in practical and meaningful ways,” said Michelle Simmons, VP, SME&C US Industry, Microsoft. “The alignment between Microsoft and Paychex to deliver on a shared vision that AI should be practical, accessible, and valuable for small and medium enterprises, is what makes this integration a powerful and impactful solution, embedding intelligence when and where businesses need it most.”

Paychex Expands WISE Integration Program to Additional Technology Partners

Paychex is continuing to expand integration opportunities for technology partners to embed workforce intelligence and HCM capabilities directly into experiences their customers already use every day. This approach is designed to help partners bring Paychex insights and actions into their own workflows, enabling faster decision-making and reducing friction.



To learn more about WISE or how to partner with Paychex, visit paychex.com/ai.

* Applicable product subscription required.

About WISE

WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthened by Expertise) is the AI-powered intelligence engine transforming business operations with embedded context-aware intelligence, expert-enabled guidance, and autonomous execution. With Paychex’s five decades of trusted data and human expertise at its core, WISE transforms AI from a passive tool to expert-designed agentic workflows with the ability to complete tasks autonomously, making work faster, smarter, and more efficient.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 clients and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry’s largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex’s WISE agentic AI platform embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.

Media Contacts

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

Microsoft Media Relations

We. Communications for Microsoft

(425) 638-7777

rapidresponse@wecommunications.com

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