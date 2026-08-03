Breeze Airways™ Names NFL Legend Drew Brees as Brand Ambassador

-- Brees, a New Orleans Saints Great, To Be Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8 --

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the high-value, low-cost airline combining affordable fares and modern amenities for a Seriously Nice™ travel experience, today named Super Bowl XLIV Champion and Super Bowl MVP, Drew Brees, as its first brand ambassador.

“Drew's last name may have made us smile, but it's his character that made this an easy fit,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “Brees is a household name in some of the biggest markets in our network and is well-known for his genuine kindness on and off the field. We’re proud to introduce him as our very first brand ambassador and look forward to working alongside him."

The news comes as Brees prepares to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio – one of the airline’s major base cities – on August 8. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recipient spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints – another major market in the airline’s network.

"Kindness has always been one of my core values, and, since its inception five years ago, Breeze Airways has been bringing kindness to the skies and to the communities it serves – including my former hometown, New Orleans,” said Brees. "I’m excited to help spread the word about Breeze so even more people can experience this exceptional airline."

As the airline’s brand ambassador, Brees will be featured in ads and on Breeze’s social media platforms and will take part in its annual Breeze Kindness Week in November. The social media campaign, which launched across all of Breeze’s platforms including Instagram and TikTok, today features short, witty videos of Brees highlighting aspects of the Breeze experience and declaring them as ‘Brees Certified.’ The paid ads will feature key Breeze cities in partnership with Visit Rhode Island, the Akron-Canton Airport, and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The airline’s fresh take on affordable flying was recognized by TIME Magazine, naming Breeze to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026. In 2025, Breeze was recognized as one of Fast Company’s World's Most Innovative Companies and named Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It has also been recognized by Travel + Leisure as a top 4 Best Domestic Airline every year since it began flying.

Breeze currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.