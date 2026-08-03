DOGFISH HEAD & CREEM MAGAZINE DEBUT BOY HOWDY!, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL”

MILTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery teams up with CREEM Magazine, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine,” to debut Boy Howdy!, “The Official Beer of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Celebrating the duo’s mutual love of rock ‘n’ roll music, Boy Howdy! (5.5% ABV) is an American CREEM … er, cream ale, that’s making its way to taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, now. Check Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder for availability.

Brewed in collaboration with CREEM Magazine and inspired by its iconic "Boy Howdy!" beer can, this real-deal cream ale features the satisfying smoothness of select corn brightened by the zesty vibrancy of Michigan-grown hops, a nod to the magazine’s Detroit roots. Boasting notes of bright citrus and a touch of soulful herb, this true American original is the perfect back beat for any rock ‘n’ roll adventure!

“At Dogfish, we like to call ourselves a brewery with a music problem, because since the day we opened, we’ve not only been focused on brewing original beers, but opening folks’ eyes and ears to new, original music,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “That’s why, when the opportunity to partner with CREEM to create the beer that would finally fill its iconic Boy Howdy! can came about, we jumped at the chance!”

Lovingly dubbed Boy Howdy!, CREEM’s milk-bottle mascot was drawn by legendary cartoonist R. Crumb, and made its first appearance in 1969, in the magazine’s second issue. Through the years, the simple yet psychedelic cartoon took on a life of its own, being featured on merchandise – famously, everyone from John Lennon to Blondie to Axl Rose, all wore the “Boy Howdy!” T-shirt – and in the pages of the magazine as a fake beer can. That’s right … the original Boy Howdy! “beer” was merely a “stunt can” used as a prop in “CREEM’S Profiles” photoshoots. Photographed in the hands of rock ‘n’ roll legends, like Tina Turner, KISS, Iggy Pop, Van Halen, Keith Richards, Patti Smith, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Rick James and many more, this fictitious brew gained widespread recognition throughout its nearly 60-year “non”-existence. That is, until Dogfish Head and CREEM teamed up to make Boy Howdy! a drinkable reality.

Dogfish Head and CREEM Magazine first brewed a version of Boy Howdy! in 2024, as an exclusive offering for Dogfish Head’s Analog-A-Go-Go festival, an annual Delaware-based celebration of analog beer, music and art. This year, the dynamic duo is turning up the volume on their collaboration, expanding Boy Howdy!’s distribution footprint throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Having a mythical beer – which many people claimed was real – was always a huge part of CREEM’s DNA in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” said John Martin, CEO of CREEM Magazine. “So, imagine our mischievous smile when Dogfish Head proposed actually brewing Boy Howdy! beer. They love rock ‘n’ roll as much as we do, so it was a no-brainer.”

To accompany the launch of Boy Howdy!, Dogfish Head and CREEM will also release a limited-edition lineup of collaborative merchandise – a T-shirt, trucker-style hat, can-shaped glass and can cooler, all which will be available on Dogfish Head’s e-store beginning Monday, August 10.

And that’s not all, folks! CREEM Presents: The Official Boy Howdy! Beer Launch Party, and all fellow rock ‘n’ roll fans are invited to join in the fun. Taking place on Friday, August 28, from 6-11 p.m., in Philadelphia, the event will feature performances from a lineup curated by the editors of CREEM: rock ‘n’ soul party host, Jonathan Toubin; street punk ‘n’ roll band, No Time; the Philly debut of the Seely Jurgens Band; and Philly’s own garage rock favorites, The Out-Sect. Tickets drop this Thursday, August 6 – keep an eye on @creemmag socials for more details.

Since the day Dogfish Head opened as the first brewpub in the first state more than 31 years ago, it has focused on original craft beverages, original food and original music. Throughout its history, Dogfish Head’s live music stage has hosted acts of all sizes and genres, including The Strokes, Black Pumas, The Mountain Goats, Guided by Voices and more. In addition to its weekly calendar of live music shows, Dogfish Head manifests its music heritage through collaborations with industry icons, having created products and compiled vinyl records with folks like The Flaming Lips, the Miles Davis Estate, Deltron 3030 and most recently, the Grateful Dead.

For more on Dogfish Head and CREEM Magazine, check out visit www.dogfish.com and www.creem.com, respectively.

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DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 31 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

CREEM MAGAZINE:

During its initial twenty-year run from 1969-1989, Detroit's legendary CREEM Magazine was truly America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine. It launched the careers of countless iconic music journalists and bands, while never hesitating to lampoon those who took themselves too seriously. Returning in 2022 as a quarterly print magazine, today's CREEM is powered by the next generation of cage-rattling truth tellers and provocateurs, and delivers the best content, merchandise, and experiences to rock 'n' roll fans of all ages. CREEM is proudly printed in Michigan. Boy Howdy! For more about CREEM, please visit www.creem.com or follow @creemmag on social media.

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