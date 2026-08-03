Gainesville, Florida, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Seventy-One CPAmerica Firms Earn National Distinction in INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 500 Rankings
Gainesville, Fla. (August 3, 2026) – Seventy-one CPAmerica member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) top 500 CPA firms, providing a comprehensive view of firm size, growth and market position across the profession.
According to their website, IPA analyzes firms across the IPA 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 groupings to provide context around the year’s challenges, opportunities and strategic shifts. This analysis highlights how firms adapt to economic conditions, talent pressures, and changing client demands.
CPAmerica congratulates the following member firms on their recognition:
Top 100 Firms
- Frazier & Deezer, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranks 43.
- Aldrich Group, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore., ranks 70.
Top 200 Firms
- Honkamp P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, ranks 102.
- LMC, headquartered in New York, N.Y., ranks 104.
- GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., ranks 105.
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, ranks 115.
- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., ranks 127.
- Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., ranks 144.
- DMJPS PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., ranks 146.
- THF, headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., ranks 158.
- abip, headquartered in Houston, Texas, ranks 162.
- Pease Bell CPAs, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ranks 172.
- Stephano Slack LLC, headquartered in Wayne, Pa., ranks 198.
Top 300 Firms
- Kassouf & Co., P.C., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., ranks 212.
- Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Albany, N.Y., ranks 224.
- Cooper Norman PLLC, headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, ranks 241.
- Larson & Company, PC, headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, ranks 247.
- 415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, ranks 252.
- Frankel, LLC, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., ranks 263.
- Robinson, Grimes & Company, P.C., headquartered in Columbus, Ga., ranks 282.
- Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs, headquartered in Portland, Maine, ranks 280.
- Sol Schwartz & Associates PC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, ranks 290.
- Mahoney, headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., ranks 294.
Top 400 Firms
- N&K CPAs, Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, ranks 301.
- Cathedral CPAs & Advisors LLP, headquartered in Iselin, N.J., ranks 302.
- JamisonMoneyFarmer PC, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ranks 303.
- Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., ranks 307.
- Williams & Company P.C., headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, ranks 313.
- Nathan Wechsler & Company, headquartered in Concord, N.H., ranks 314.
- Vesta, headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., ranks 318.
- Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., ranks 321.
- Beasley Mitchell & Co., LLP, headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M., ranks 326.
- Packer Thomas, headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, ranks 336.
- Thompson Greenspon, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., ranks 337.
- Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., headquartered Holyoke, Mass., ranks 342.
- MHCS, P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, ranks 344.
- Haefele Flanagan CPAs, headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J., ranks 349.
- MeredithCPAs, headquartered in Irving, Texas, ranks 350.
- Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., ranks 353.
- LattaHarris LLP, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ranks 362.
- Aldridge Borden, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., ranks 367.
- Rushton LLC, headquartered in Gainesville, Ga., ranks 370.
- Monroe Shine & Co. Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ranks 373.
- Wheeler Accountants, LLP, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., ranks 374.
- JHM CPAs, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., ranks 375.
- Wallace, Plese + Dreher, L.L.P., headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., ranks 376.
- Coulter & Justus, P.C., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., ranks 377.
- CS&L CPAs PA, headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., ranks 384.
- Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., ranks 392.
- Stokes & Company CPAs PC, headquartered in Greenville, S.C., ranks 394.
- Brock, Schechter & Polakoff, LLP, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., ranks 399.
Top 500 Firms
- MRPR Group PC, headquartered in Southfield, Mich., ranks 412
- HKP Advisors, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., ranks 415.
- Thomas, Head & Greisen, P.C., headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, ranks 424.
- Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, P.A., headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., ranks 434.
- Brickley DeLong, PC, headquartered in Muskegon, Mich., ranks 440.
- Bell & Company LLC, headquartered in North Little Rock, Ark., ranks 442.
- Greenstein, Rogoff, Olsen & Co., LLP (GROCO), headquartered in Fremont, Calif., ranks 445.
- SME CPA, headquartered in Augusta, Ga., ranks 446.
- Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., LLP, headquartered in Lisle, Ill., ranks 454.
- HarperWhitfield PC, headquartered in Farmington, Conn., ranks 460.
- Whalen CPAs, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, ranks 467.
- Kentner Sellers LLP, headquartered in Vandalia, Ohio., ranks 470.
- Widmer Roel, P.C., headquartered in Fargo, N.D., ranks 475.
- Cummings Keegan & Co., PLLP, headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn., ranks 478.
- GYL, LLP, headquartered in Ontario, Calif., ranks 480.
- Nail McKinney, P.A., headquartered in Tupelo, Miss., ranks 486.
- Menke & Company, headquartered in West Point, Iowa, ranks 489.
- HSC/Tuscan & Company PA, headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla., ranks 492
- Barbacane Thornton and Company, headquartered in Wilmington, Del., ranks 493.
- Marshall Jones, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., ranks 498.
For a complete listing of INSIDE Public Accounting Top 500 Firms, please visit https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.
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