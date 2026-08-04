EARLY CLOSURE OF SUBSCRIPTION PROCESS FOR 7TH TRANCHE OF UAB "KVARTALAS" BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered address at Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Lithuania, hereby announces that, due to sufficient investor demand, it has been decided to close the subscription process for the offering of the 7th tranche of bonds (ISIN LT0000411167) with effect from the time of this announcement. New subscription orders are no longer accepted.

As of the time of this announcement, Nasdaq Exchange Members shall not accept any new subscription orders from investors. By 11:30 today (4 August 2026) the Members may only enter into the Exchange Trading System previously received buy orders that have not yet been entered. Any orders entered into the Exchange Trading System after 11:30 will not be processed and will not be eligible for bond allocation.

Please note that the results of the offering of the 7th tranche of bonds will be announced publicly in a separate notice.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt