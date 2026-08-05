RESULTS OF THE SEVENTH TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas” (the Issuer) sought to raise EUR 1 million in the seventh tranche of its bond offering, which commenced on 4 August 2026 and was scheduled to run until 7 August 2026. In this tranche, the Issuer had the right to shorten the offering period and did so upon reaching sufficient investor demand. The bond offering was completed on the first day of the offering period, 4 August, after reaching demand of EUR 3.1 million in nominal value, exceeding the amount offered by approximately three times. The bond issue date is scheduled for 11 August 2026.

When approving the allocation of bonds to investors, the aim was to ensure a reliable and diversified investor base. Investors seeking to acquire bonds with a nominal value of up to EUR 30,000 received their full requested allocation. Investors seeking to acquire bonds with a nominal value exceeding EUR 30,000 were additionally allocated approximately 30.04% of the amount above this threshold. If an investor had submitted more than one order, all of their orders were aggregated when calculating the number of bonds allocated to them.

The bonds were offered publicly to investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Each bond had a nominal value of EUR 100 and an issue price of EUR 101.9185 (including accrued interest). The accrued interest will be paid on the redemption date, based on a fixed annual interest rate of 8%. The bonds offer a yield to maturity of 5.75%, and the issue was arranged and distributed by Artea Bank.

Following this offering round, the total nominal value of bonds issued by UAB Kvartalas amounts to EUR 56 million.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt