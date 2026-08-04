Beacon Behavioral Partners Expands National Footprint with First Georgia Partnership

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP), a growing network of independent psychiatric practices, has announced its partnership with AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center (ARPCC), marking the company's first expansion into Georgia, expanding access to high-quality care in the state. This partnership advances BBP’s strategic growth while preserving ARPCC’s physician-led model and longstanding commitment to comprehensive behavioral healthcare.

"Expanding into Georgia represents an exciting milestone as we continue building a strong network of incredible practices across the country," says SVP of Business Development, Todd Mudd. "Drs. Gupta and Patel have built a trusted practice rooted in clinical excellence and thoughtful care. By partnering together, we can preserve that physician-led approach while expanding access to innovative behavioral health services and supporting the practice’s long-term growth.”

Beacon collaborates with physician-led practices nationwide to provide the operational expertise and strategic resources needed to support their next phase of development. While practices retain their clinical and operational autonomy, Beacon helps them expand access to behavioral healthcare, invest in innovative treatment options and better serve the evolving needs of their community.

"Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care while building lasting relationships with those we serve," says co-lead psychiatrist of ARPCC, Dr. Anil K. Gupta. "Beacon shares that same philosophy. Their support allows us to continue growing thoughtfully, expand access to advanced technology and treatments, and meet the increasing demand for support, without sacrificing our physician’s resources on operations."

Under the leadership of Dr. Anil Gupta and Dr. Bhavesh Patel, ARPCC operates two locations serving Valdosta, Tifton and the surrounding South Georgia region. The practice has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive, evidence-based psychiatric treatment, offering medication management, psychotherapy, counseling, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato therapy, telehealth services and Suboxone maintenance. Its established interventional psychiatry capabilities and growing presence position the practice to meet increasing demand for specialized mental healthcare.

"The demand for behavioral health treatment continues to grow across our region," says co-lead psychiatrist of ARPCC, Dr. Bhavesh Patel. "This partnership will expand our capacity of providers, allowing us to focus on innovative care options so that more individuals throughout South Georgia have access to the specialized psychiatric services they need."

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com , or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent interventional psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

Media Contact:

Alannie Broussard, SASSO

alannie@sassoagency.com