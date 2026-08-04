MoneySimpler Launches AI Automated Cryptocurrency Trading, Supporting BTC, ETH, and XRP Quantitative Trading

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI technology and the digital asset market continue to develop, cryptocurrency trading is accelerating towards automation and intelligence, and more and more investors are beginning to leverage AI to improve trading efficiency and reduce the impact of human emotions on investment decisions.

MoneySimpler has launched an AI-powered cryptocurrency automated trading platform that supports quantitative trading in BTC, ETH and XRP. Through AI-driven market analysis and automated trade execution, it helps investors navigate market volatility with more stable and intelligent trading strategies, whilst continuously unlocking the potential for long-term returns.





Download the MoneySimpler App now and experience AI-automated cryptocurrency trading anytime, anywhere.

MoneySimpler breaks down the barriers to automated cryptocurrency trading

Despite the increasing popularity of AI-powered automated trading, many cryptocurrency trading platforms still require users to have a certain level of technical expertise. Users typically need to connect to APIs, configure trading parameters, and continuously adjust trading strategies based on market changes. For ordinary investors, these complex operations undoubtedly raise the barrier to entry.

MoneySimpler was created to lower the barrier to entry for AI-powered automated trading. The platform requires no programming or complex configuration; after registration, users simply select a preset strategy and start with a single click. The system automatically handles market analysis, trade execution, and strategy management, allowing investors to easily participate in quantitative trading of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP.

Market Signals: From Frequent Trading to Systematic Participation

Over the past few years, a growing number of investors have realized that frequent trading does not necessarily lead to better investment performance. Instead of constantly chasing short-term market fluctuations, consistency, discipline, and systematic execution are becoming key focuses for investors.

Therefore, more and more users are exploring:

How to reduce emotional trading using artificial intelligence tools;



How to participate in the digital asset market without professional experience;



How to build a more systematic investment approach through automated strategies.



This trend is driving more investors to adopt AI trading bots and automated investment platforms to participate in the cryptocurrency market in a simpler and more efficient way.

A simple way for new users to get started quickly

To further lower the barrier to entry for AI-powered automated trading, MoneySimpler offers new users a way to experience AI trading strategies without complicated procedures:

New users receive a free $50 trial credit upon registration, allowing them to run a real-time AI cryptocurrency trading bot without an initial deposit.



Register to receive an instant $10 cash bonus – no conditions, no hidden requirements, and no deposit required.



– no conditions, no hidden requirements, and no deposit required. No programming or complex parameter settings are needed ; simply select a strategy and start the automated trading process with a single click.



; simply select a strategy and start the automated trading process with a single click. The system automatically handles market analysis, trade execution, and strategy management, with daily profits automatically settled. No additional human intervention is required.



This design aims to help new users understand how AI-automated trading works before they officially participate in trading, and to build their understanding and confidence in intelligent trading tools through a simple experience.

MoneySimpler AI Cryptocurrency Trading Core Features Highlights

24/7 AI Market Scanning: Never Miss a Market Opportunity

The platform utilizes 24/7 AI market scanning to monitor the dynamics of the BTC, ETH, and XRP markets in real time, accurately capturing high-quality trading opportunities and building a complete intelligent trading loop.

Adaptive Strategies + End-to-End Risk Control: More Stable Trading

Built-in adaptive trading strategies and a full suite of intelligent risk control measures, the platform dynamically adjusts its logic according to market conditions. Combined with stop-loss, position management, and pause mechanisms for extreme market conditions, it effectively enhances trading stability.

Fully Transparent Data Panel: Clear and Controllable Account Dynamics

Features a visual data dashboard that synchronizes trading data, strategy status, and profit details in real time, ensuring complete transparency and control over your account.

Lightweight Fully Managed Mode: Say Goodbye to Complex Operations

The platform adopts a zero-code fully managed mode, eliminating the need for users to connect to APIs or manually adjust parameters. A professional team handles algorithm iterations, allowing for one-click activation of fully automated trading.

Precisely Tailored to the Needs of Various Investors

The product is low-barrier to entry and easy to use, comprehensively catering to trading novices, busy working investors, and users seeking stable AI-driven quantitative trading.

Future Vision: Continuously Building a Trustworthy AI Automated Trading Ecosystem

In the future, the platform will continue to iterate its technology models and improve its product ecosystem, adhering to a sound trading and risk-controllable operating philosophy. It aims to become a globally trusted AI automated trading brand, helping more investors explore the long-term value of cryptocurrency assets in a scientific and systematic way.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a lightweight AI-automated trading platform for global investors, offering AI-assisted market analysis, automated trading strategy execution, and risk management to help users participate in financial markets more efficiently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fbfddb9-c030-4aac-9d3f-3b2e64ce3bf1